Elementary teacher of Mt. Pleasant had musical talent

Naomi Bradish loved her family, her church and her music.

“She knew a lot of hymns, and we liked listening to those,” said her son, Jay Bradish of Connellsville.

Naomi F. (Wilbraham) Bradish of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Bullskin Township, died Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was 76.

Mrs. Bradish was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Fayette City, a daughter of the late Edwin Howard and Sara (West) Wilbraham.

She was a graduate of Perry High School and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from California State University.

Mrs. Bradish worked as an elementary school teacher with the Connellsville School District and the Friendship Christian School over the years.

Her husband, John G. “Jack” Bradish Jr., died in July 2010.

Jay Bradish said that growing up in Bullskin Township, his family was always busy tending to their farm.

“We were always around livestock and always had our hands full with the farm animals,” he said. “We raised about 40 or 50 cattle, and they kept us plenty busy.”

Mrs. Bradish was a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene in Scottdale, where she taught Sunday school and provided music.

“She learned to play the piano when she was young, and she would play for church on Sunday and at Vacation Bible School,” her son said. “She didn't do it professionally, but she sure could tickle the ivories.”

Jay Bradish said he will remember his mother as a strong-willed woman and a giving mother.

“She was a very loving and caring mother who was always there for us,” he said.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bradish was preceded in death by her daughter, Jaclyn R. Bradish, in 1968; her son, Jess A. Bradish, in 1998; and a granddaughter.

Mrs. Bradish is survived by her two children, John H. “Jay” Bradish and Jill L. Greenawalt both of Connellsville; and six grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A chapel committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park in Bullskin Township.

Memorial donations can be made to the Scottdale Church of the Nazarene, 502 Market St., Scottdale, PA 15683.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.