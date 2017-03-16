Teacher, mother, deeply rooted in her Catholic faith

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eileen Baloh tested the religious life for six years but ended up living her Catholic faith out in the world.

“She realized her calling was not to be a sister, but a mother and a wife,” said her daughter, Megan Thompson, 36, of Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Baloh did her undergraduate studies at Seton Hill University and lived in the Sisters of Charity convent. “She was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith,” Thompson said.

“She was thinking about the religious life and, after discerning that, realized that maybe God was calling her to a different life.”

Mrs. Baloh earned a master's degree at California University of Pennsylvania and started her teaching career at St. Edward's School in Herminie, where she met her husband, Richard D. Baloh.

“My dad was in a wheelchair and needed lifelong companionship and care. I think God was calling her to do that,” Thompson said.

Eileen B. (Lenahan) Baloh of Irwin died Monday, March 13, 2017, at her home. She was 69.

Mrs. Baloh was born July 19, 1947, in Jersey City, N.J., a daughter of the late George and Bridget (Sullivan) Lenahan. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended high school in Maryland.

Over the course of her career, she was a reading specialist at St. Edward's and a computer teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Irwin.

She also was a reliable substitute teacher.

“She was always the one people went to when they needed help,” Thompson said. “She was just a thoughtful lady and remembered the small things.”

Mrs. Baloh loved to sew and passed that skill on to her children, said her son, Brendan Baloh, 39, of Baltimore.

“She taught us how to sew,” he said. “She would go to the store and buy these crazy, wild fabrics and teach us how to cut them out and stitch them together.”

After retirement, Mrs. Baloh kept up her hobby and gradually became seamstress to the community as people learned about her skills by word-of-mouth, Thompson said.

“It wasn't just about getting clothes altered. She was welcoming and cared about the people who walked through the front door,” she said. “We tried to convince her to give up sewing, but she didn't want to because she didn't want to give up the social aspect.”

Mrs. Baloh was predeceased by her husband. Surviving are two children, Brendan Baloh and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Lucy and Huxley, of Baltimore; and Megan Thompson and her husband, Bobby, and their sons, Beckett and Sullivan, of Pittsburgh.

Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Ott Funeral Home, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church.

Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Charity Seton Hill, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.