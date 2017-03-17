Latrobe 'generous spirit' was warm, friendly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Viola Sulkey baked bread, acted in college plays and musicals and volunteered in the archabbey's gristmill and gift shop.

“I certainly recall her generous spirit,” said the Rev. Philip Kanfush, who founded the gift shop.

Viola M. (Falbo) Sulkey of Allentown, formerly of Latrobe, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Above and Beyond Personal Care Home, Allentown. She was 92.

Mrs. Sulkey was a warm and friendly person who was active in a number of parish organizations, Kanfush said.

“She gave quite willingly of her time and talents,” he said.

Mrs. Sulkey went to Mass daily and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, said her daughter Monica Hayes of Puerto Rico.

“She was just a really devout Catholic,” Hayes said. “She did a lot for the church.”

Born March 24, 1924, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Susan (Johnson) Falbo.

After graduating from Latrobe High School, she worked at Vulcan Mold as a secretary until she married her childhood friend, Gilbert J. “Bert” Sulkey, after he returned from serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.

Mrs. Sulkey worked for the Unity tax office as an office manager until she retired, her daughter said. She volunteered as a poll worker during elections, and she and her husband were politically active.

“She wanted to make sure that people got out there and voted,” Hayes said.

Both parents were volunteer bakers for St. Vincent for several years, and she regularly appeared in plays and musicals when the college was a seminary.

“She did sing a little bit, but it was more the acting,” Hayes said. “She always played in the Passion plays.”

Mrs. Sulkey did yoga and aerobics into her 70s and was artistically inclined, Hayes said. After taking a ceramics class, she made more than 100 ceramic Santa Clauses.

“She was always on the go, doing things,” she said.

Mrs. Sulkey was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by two children, Craig Sulkey of New Jersey and Monica Hayes and her husband, Doug, of Puerto Rico; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.