Latrobe outdoorsman found passion for skiing

Ken Schweinsburg and his daughter were always a tandem.

Jennifer Schweinsburg remembers the time they took the training wheels off her bike and the first time he let her take the family car for a spin around the block.

Then there was the time they watched an entire knee replacement surgery on television, a memory that Jennifer, a surgical resident, looks back on fondly.

“I credit that interest in him being so supportive and being there for me,” she said, describing how proud he was to see her enter a residency program — a moment the father and daughter celebrated with a big hug and a selfie — and become a physician.

Kenneth R. Schweinsburg of Latrobe died Sunday, March 19, 2017, of severe acute pancreatitis at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. He was 58.

Born April 15, 1958, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Richard L. and Emma K. (Sickenberger) Schweinsburg.

Mr. Schweinsburg was a lifelong outdoorsman and a bit of a troublemaker, said his brother, Dennis. The two did a lot of hunting, he said, and the time they spent together was brightened by Mr. Schweinsburg's wit and sense of humor.

Mr. Schweinsburg was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School's Class of 1976. After graduation, he joined Scott Electric Co., where he worked for almost 40 years. A ski trip with co-workers led him down a few unexpected expert slopes and helped him discover what would become a passion: skiing.

“He loved it and figured he would go further,” said his wife, Debbie. “He wanted to help people at the ski patrol end of it.”

Mr. Schweinsburg served with the National Ski Patrol at Hidden Valley Ski Resort, having received his Ski Patrol National Appointment, No. 9668, in 2002.

Always the first one on the hill and the last one to leave, Mr. Schweinsburg's patrol colleagues remember him as a dependable leader with a good sense of humor who was an integral part of the Hidden Valley Ski Patrol and National Ski Patrol, said Pete Froehlke, fellow patroller at Hidden Valley. Mr. Schweinsburg was never critical; rather, he looked for ways to compliment fellow patrollers and gave them the support they needed to improve.

“He was the kind of leader that ... he never had to ask anyone to do anything,” Froehlke said. “They just stepped up. Ken was always one that led by example.”

Mr. Schweinsburg was a member of St. Rose Church, as well as a member and past president of the Old Colony Sportsmen's Association, where he was serving as vice president.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie (Roddy) Schweinsburg of Latrobe; and daughter Dr. Jennifer R. Schweinsburg of Philadelphia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Rose Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.