Obituary Stories

North Huntingdon travel agent scouted destinations for clients
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Gail Cortese of North Huntingdon died Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Gail Cortese was used to sleeping in a tent when she traveled to Africa, but she wasn't expecting a visit from wild animals on one memorable night.

“A herd of elephants came through, and she almost got trampled,” her son-in-law Keith Bartholomai said.

Mrs. Cortese was a travel agent. She owned two businesses, Ardmore Travel and Cruises Only, and she always wanted to see destinations for herself before sending clients there.

“You name it, she was there,” her daughter Shannon Bartholomai said.

Her travels took her to Italy, Ireland, the Bahamas and many other points on the globe. Africa was a favorite.

Gail E. Cortese of North Huntingdon died Sunday, March 19, 2017. She was 81.

Mrs. Cortese was born July 4, 1935, in McKeesport to the late Mark Butler and Ruth Foti.

“She was the most uncomplaining, kind person I ever knew. She loved to read, and she also loved to discuss the books that she read,” Mrs. Cortese's friend, Eleanor Quigley, said.

Their lifelong friendship was forged on a bus. Mrs. Cortese had a broken leg, and Quigley offered to carry her books.

“Prior to that, she never wanted to talk. She was a very private person, but she let me carry her backpack. We've been friends ever since,” she said.

When she wasn't traveling, Mrs. Cortese loved to tend to her garden, her daughter said. As she got older, she spent more time close to home, caring for her family.

“She just wanted to help as many people as she could, and she did,” her daughter said.

She did volunteer work for First Presbyterian Church in Irwin, the Huntington's Disease Society of America and the Norwin Public Library.

Mrs. Cortese was preceded in death by her son, Shawn P. Murphy.

She is survived by her husband Charles “Chuck” Cortese; and daughter Shannon N. Bartholomai of South Connellsville.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with internment to follow at Brush Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Western Pa. Chapter, P.O. Box 1196, Thorn Run Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108; or First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

