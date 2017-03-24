Navy vet was great father, motivator

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dennis Rinkacs held high educational standards for his six children.

He was proud when his expectations paid off, and in turn his children were proud of him.

“He was so proud of the family he raised and getting all six kids through college,” his son, Bill Rinkacs, said. “And, yes, we had to do it on our own, but he gave us that drive and reinforcement to get it done.”

Dennis J. Rinkacs of North Huntingdon died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at his home. He was 83.

Born in Duquesne on Nov. 23, 1933, he was the son of John and Anna Koken Rinkacs. Mr. Rinkacs graduated from Duquesne High School and later Villanova University, where he was an All-American freestyle swimmer and served in the Navy through the Holloway Bill. He served as a midshipman on vessels during summers in college.

Mr. Rinkacs spent his career at Westinghouse, where he worked as a contract administrator for the Naval Nuclear Program. He was involved in some of the program's early reactor design work for aircraft carriers, submarines and other vessels.

His children said Mr. Rinkacs was always heavily involved in his community. He attended St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, served on the reunion community for Duquesne High School and earned the Silver Bear Award for distinguished service from the Boy Scouts of America.

Mr. Rinkacs encouraged his children to take part in swimming, other sports and scouting.

Christine Liner described her father as old-fashioned in many ways, but she said she never felt stifled or restricted in what he expected of her. Liner graduated from college, spent more then 12 years in the Navy nuclear industry and later became a teacher in South Carolina.

Mr. Rinkacs was an avid deer hunter, made canes as a hobby and loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren. He traveled up and down the East Coast to visit children and grandchildren, rarely missing important family events such as birthdays and graduations, his son, John Rinkacs, said.

Mr. Rinkacs was preceded in death by his first wife, Cass McDougall Rinkacs.

He is survived by his second wife, Alice Smith Rinkacs of North Huntingdon; five sons, Bill and his wife, Heidi, of Apollo; Denny and his wife, Cheryl, of Webster, N.Y.; John and his wife, Diane, of North Attleborough, Mass.; Tom and his wife, Debbie, of Laurinburg, N.C.; and David and his wife, Kathy, of Orlando, Fla.; his daughter Christine and her husband, Keith Liner, of North Augusta, S.C.; and 11 grandchildren.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. Internment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles.

Donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church in North Huntingdon.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.