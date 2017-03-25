Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Harrison City Steelers fan held season tickets since 1940s
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Thomas Magill owned Steelers season tickets since the team played at Forbes Field in the 1940s.

He supported the team through good years and bad, and even when he moved to Arizona, he never missed a game on TV. He was buried with a Terrible Towel.

“Whenever I'd call him, one of the first things we'd talk about was the Steelers,” said his grandson, Brandon Magill, who bought Mr. Magill's season tickets last year to keep them in the family.

Mr. Magill was a gregarious man who made friends wherever he went, his grandson said.

“Anyone that had crossed paths with him or had met him, he would be willing to go out of his way to make sure that person felt welcome and had everything they needed,” he said.

Thomas Allen Magill of Harrison City died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at UPMC East in Monroeville. He was 88.

Mr. Magill was born in Greensburg to David S. and Emma (McIntyre) Magill. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

He and his brothers, Paul and David Magill, spent much of their lives running the Lincoln Coach Lines company started by their father, which took travelers all over the country. His favorite restaurants knew his usual orders by heart, said his son, Doug Magill.

“You couldn't forget him because he was pretty friendly and talkative — always engaging and always positive,” his son said. “Dad was a good storyteller, but if he was going to tell a story it was going to be twice as good as an average story was, because he took a little poetic license.”

He was a history buff and a fan of Westerns. These interests combined in his extensive knowledge about the Civil War and Native American history.

Mr. Magill was preceded in death by his first wife, M. Louise Magill.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Kamel) Magill; sons Scott Magill of Maricopa, Ariz., and Douglas Magill of Chatham, N.J.; stepdaughters Tamy Anne Kamel of North Huntingdon and Teya Christine Kamel of Pittsburgh; and five grandchildren.

He was buried Saturday at Union Cemetery in Irwin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

