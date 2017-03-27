Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Scottdale mom recalled as always being on the move

Dillon Carr | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dorothy Ann Leonard, 90, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Dottie Leonard was always doing something — even after retirement when she and her husband moved to Florida.

“We would want to fly down and visit her, and she would say, ‘Well, let me look at my calendar,' ” daughter Jodi Leonard said. “I'd say, ‘Really, mom? You have to check your calendar when we want to come visit?' ”

Jodi Leonard said her mother “liked being around people.”

Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Leonard of Scottdale died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living in Latrobe. She was 90.

Born Feb. 24, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Kaczmarek) Grabiak.

Jodi Leonard said her mother and father, the late Clair R. Leonard, would take the family to Myrtle Beach, S.C. And she was always planning other excursions, she said.

“We went to Gettysburg; I remember doing that. And we visited a lot of museums. I was always bored to death with that, but she just wanted us to experience culture, to explore different things,” Jodi Leonard said.

When she wasn't traveling with the family, Mrs. Leonard worked as an office manager for a car dealership. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Country Club, the former Scottdale Women's Garden Club and New Stanton United Methodist Church.

Her passion was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her daughter said.

“And she couldn't have married a better man,” Jodi Leonard said of her father, who passed away at 68 in Florida. “He didn't have a bad bone in his body. I think ‘holy mackerel' was the worst thing he ever said when he got angry. They had a very good relationship.”

Mrs. Leonard loved dogs and cats.

“When I was little, she never wanted dogs in the house,” her daughter recalled. One day, she and her sister brought home a stray. When their parents told the girls they couldn't keep it, Jodi snuck the dog up to her bedroom.

“They finally allowed us to keep it. And she loved that dog. Animals just flocked to her,” she said.

Mrs. Leonard was an adept seamstress, her daughter said.

“She made us dresses when we were little,” she said.

One thing her mother made throughout life was laughter and friends.

“She smiled all the time,” said one of her great-grandchildren, Cassidy Hall.

Mrs. Leonard is survived by four daughters, Bonnie Dzambo, Jodi Leonard, Jan Leonard and Chrissy Leonard; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorials donations may be made to the Promise Hospice Patient Care Fund, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.