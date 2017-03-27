Scottdale mom recalled as always being on the move

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dottie Leonard was always doing something — even after retirement when she and her husband moved to Florida.

“We would want to fly down and visit her, and she would say, ‘Well, let me look at my calendar,' ” daughter Jodi Leonard said. “I'd say, ‘Really, mom? You have to check your calendar when we want to come visit?' ”

Jodi Leonard said her mother “liked being around people.”

Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Leonard of Scottdale died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living in Latrobe. She was 90.

Born Feb. 24, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Kaczmarek) Grabiak.

Jodi Leonard said her mother and father, the late Clair R. Leonard, would take the family to Myrtle Beach, S.C. And she was always planning other excursions, she said.

“We went to Gettysburg; I remember doing that. And we visited a lot of museums. I was always bored to death with that, but she just wanted us to experience culture, to explore different things,” Jodi Leonard said.

When she wasn't traveling with the family, Mrs. Leonard worked as an office manager for a car dealership. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Country Club, the former Scottdale Women's Garden Club and New Stanton United Methodist Church.

Her passion was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her daughter said.

“And she couldn't have married a better man,” Jodi Leonard said of her father, who passed away at 68 in Florida. “He didn't have a bad bone in his body. I think ‘holy mackerel' was the worst thing he ever said when he got angry. They had a very good relationship.”

Mrs. Leonard loved dogs and cats.

“When I was little, she never wanted dogs in the house,” her daughter recalled. One day, she and her sister brought home a stray. When their parents told the girls they couldn't keep it, Jodi snuck the dog up to her bedroom.

“They finally allowed us to keep it. And she loved that dog. Animals just flocked to her,” she said.

Mrs. Leonard was an adept seamstress, her daughter said.

“She made us dresses when we were little,” she said.

One thing her mother made throughout life was laughter and friends.

“She smiled all the time,” said one of her great-grandchildren, Cassidy Hall.

Mrs. Leonard is survived by four daughters, Bonnie Dzambo, Jodi Leonard, Jan Leonard and Chrissy Leonard; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorials donations may be made to the Promise Hospice Patient Care Fund, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.