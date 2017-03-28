Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Big 'teddy bear' from Latrobe spent life working with kids
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Duane J. Cymmerman, 37, of Latrobe, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Latrobe.

Duane Cymmerman, at over 6 feet tall, was a talented defensive lineman at Jeannette High School and Bethany College. That imposing physical presence never got in his way when he grew into the roles of coach and father.

“He was big-boned and had broad shoulders. He was this big guy, but he was like a teddy bear. He was always smiling and just a friend to everyone, whether he knew you or not,” said his mother, Pam Cymmerman, of McKeesport.

Also an enthusiastic baseball player when he was young, he made a direct connection with the kids he, in turn, helped coach in local youth football and baseball programs.

“He got down to the kids' level and explained so well what they had to do,” his mother said. “Kids just liked him. He interacted with them very well.”

None more so than his three children. Typical for him, Duane J. Cymmerman, 37, of Latrobe, was throwing pitches to his two sons during a practice session at the Latrobe Derry Area Teener League baseball field in Derry Township just before he collapsed and died of an undetermined cause Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Born Oct. 1, 1979, in Monroeville, Mr. Cymmerman obtained a bachelor's degree in education in 2002 and worked at Adelphoi Village near Latrobe before joining the staff of the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau as a caseworker. He loved the job, his mother said.

“He wanted to protect the kids that needed protected and help them if they needed help,” she said.

When he was a child, Mr. Cymmerman displayed that instinct for caring for others younger than he — beginning with his brother, Adam, who uses a wheelchair.

“He was always there for (Adam) when he needed him,” their mother said. “He was just an amazing brother. When they'd go fishing, he'd put the worm on the fishing rod and help him cast it out.”

Mr. Cymmerman had a lifelong passion for outdoor activities.

“He liked staying in shape and being outdoors as much as possible, whether it was going hiking or fishing,” said Elizabeth Rosner of Latrobe, his significant other.

Mr. Cymmerman completed a stint on Greater Latrobe School District's junior high and varsity football coaching staffs.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Cymmerman is survived by two sons, Tyler and Noah; daughter Kendall; and a brother, Adam.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, 702 Seventh St., Trafford, where a funeral liturgy is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be private.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

