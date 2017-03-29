Greensburg shoe store owner worked his way to the top

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Christmas Eve, after he'd made his laps around Westmoreland Mall, closed Kamps Shoe Store and walked the day's deposit to the bank, Steve Krivonik would bring a pair of stuffed animals home for his “Precious” and his “Princess.”

For Christmas, Valentine's Day and birthdays, Mr. Krivonik brought his daughters, Lindsey and Natalie, stuffed animals when he came home from the store he worked his way up from the sales floor to own.

“I still have about 60 stuffed animals, and my daughters took home about half of them,” said Barbara Krivonik, his wife of 39 years.

The longtime owner-operator of Kamps, Steve J. Krivonik of Greensburg died Monday, March 27, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was 73.

Mr. Krivonik was born May 1, 1943, in Latrobe to Steve and Catherine Krivonik.

He joined the staff at Kamps, then in downtown Greensburg, after graduating high school. He rose through the company, where he met his future wife.

At its peak, Kamps had two standalone stores and ran the shoe departments in four area department stores. Through buyouts and consolidations, Mr. Krivonik became sole owner of the chain's last store about 18 years ago, said daughter Lindsey Noel of Latrobe.

“His store was one of the only ones left that did it all without computers; it was all pad and pencil, which is making it harder for me now,” Noel said.

As local stores and shopping malls struggled, Mr. Krivonik counted on the quality of the shoes he sold and his customer service, she said.

“He was a small business, and he survived based on his reputation,” Noel said. “He not only sold you shoes, he formed a relationship with you, too.”

Mr. Krivonik valued his health and mobility, walking four and a half miles around the mall each day, she said. He had high standards for himself and his family, with Noel recalling how, on the first day she had her driver's license, he made her drive on the Parkway to Pittsburgh.

“He pushed me, he never took no for an answer and he always knew I was better than I held myself to be,” she said.

“He taught me about work and working hard, and how if you don't get what you want, you just work harder,” said daughter Natalie Fetterman of Greensburg. “His pride was instilled in his business, his family, his home and himself.”

Mr. Krivonik relished decorating the house for holidays, kept a meticulous yard and drove an old Chevy. Every other year, he'd treat the whole family to a vacation, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

“Whatever he could do to see the kids and the family, he'd do,” Noel said.

Fetterman said she, her sister and their husbands plan to continue the business for its longtime employees and its customers, some of whom would drive hours to shop there.

“We're not going to let them down,” she said. “Between the four of us, we're going to learn it.”

In addition to his wife and daughters, Mr. Krivonik is survived by five grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, with a Parastas service at 4:30 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 624 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, with interment to follow at St. Clair Cemetery.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660.