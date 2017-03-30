Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Korean War vet cherished family, wildlife
Joe Napsha | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Jerome Urban loved to watch birds and all kinds of wildlife roam the backyard of his home in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township, where he set up heated bird feeders so the water didn't freeze in the winter.

“We spent a lot of time watching birds, squirrels and wildlife in his backyard. When we bought him gifts, if it had a picture of a bird on it, he would love that,” said his son, Mark Urban, of Greensburg. The family got him a set of binoculars so he could get a close-up view of the birds that flew into his yard.

Jerome S. Urban, 85, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield.

He was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Atlasburg, Washington County, a son of the late Stephen and Catherine Luxbacher Urban. He grew up in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from the former Ramsay High School.

It was in Mt. Pleasant that he met the love of his life, Anna M. Fiedor, a younger girl who lived a few blocks from his home, his son said.

After Mr. Urban returned home from serving in a tank battalion with the Army in Korea, the couple married in 1954.

Mr. Urban landed a job at the former Walworth Valve Co. in South Greensburg and moved to the Greensburg area. He started in the mail room and worked his way up to quality assurance manager at the company, Mark Urban said.

Before the plant closed in 1980, he took a job at another valve company, Kerotest Manufacturing Corp. in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood section.

He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hempfield.

Mr. Urban was devoted to his family, and they were his top priority, Mark Urban said.

“Everybody liked him. He was an easy guy to like,” his son said.

He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Fiedor Urban; two sons, Mark Urban and Matthew Urban, both of Greensburg; a daughter, Janet Pifer of Irwin; three grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Friends were received at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Hempfield.

Inurnment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Research, the Wounded Warriors Project or the Disabled American Veterans.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

