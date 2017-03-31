Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

North Huntingdon man strong in faith, which he shared with his family
Jamie Martines | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Dene and Gene were inseparable since birth.

After high school, the identical twins joined the Army. Upon returning, they worked together at John Hancock Insurance in East McKeesport. For years, they would enjoy breakfast together — healthy bowls of oatmeal with nuts and berries — at Bill's Restaurant in Rostraver.

Occasionally, they would be confused for each other around town or in the grocery store. And as youngsters, they would play pranks on their dates, standing in for each other and waiting to see how long it would take for the girl to notice, said Patricia Patterson, Gene's wife.

“They had such a strong bond — they would admit it, too,” Patricia said. “For all of us to witness the twin brother love was just such a beautiful thing.”

Dene George Patterson of North Huntingdon, recently residing in Melbourne, Fla., died Monday, March 27, 2017. He was 74.

Mr. Patterson's family remembered him as a patient and loving man. He was a “mighty warrior” in his battle with cancer, his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Patterson, said.

“He honestly was the best dad in the world,” said his daughter, Dalene Patterson. “He made it hard to find a husband.”

Mr. Patterson was a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School in Elizabeth. He served in the Army's 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1960 to 1963, alongside his brother, Gene.

In addition to working as an insurance representative for John Hancock Insurance in East McKeesport, Mr. Patrick managed several furniture stores. He was PTG president for the former St. Agnes School in North Huntingdon and was a member of Toastmasters International.

Mr. Patterson was a man of strong faith. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne as well as the faith groups That Man is You and Man of the Immaculata.

He shared that faith with his family, teaching his children and grandchildren Bible verses. Each day, he would pick out a Bible verse, write it on an envelope and spend the day memorizing that verse. The envelopes, his wife said, fit perfectly in the inside pocket of his suit jacket. She said that his favorite passage was Psalm 23.

His daughter, Darlene Salmon, also finds comfort in this verse. Her father taught her the psalm as a child, and to this day, her lucky number is 23.

“He was just a good man,” his son, Darrin Patterson, said. “He knew that he was going to heaven.”

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Patterson; three children, Dalene Patterson and her fiance, Gordon, Darlene Salmon and her husband, Jim, and Darrin Patterson and his wife, Lori; and two grandsons.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon.

James W. Shirley Funeral Home in North Huntingdon handled arrangements.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.

