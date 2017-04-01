Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ice cream shop owner of Ligonier was 'the idea man'
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

When Thomas Loughran ran a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Johnstown, his most reliable employees were his seven daughters — and sometimes their boyfriends.

His children remember him as a Renaissance man who dabbled in golf, theater, handball, cooking, tennis and more.

“My dad lived the best life,” said his daughter Ann Cutrell. “He used to call himself the idea man. He'd get an idea, he'd run with it, and then when he was done he was done.”

He wasn't a runner, but his friends were, which is why he helped found the Johnstown Marathon 42 years ago.

He preferred time with his family and his hobbies to work, but his career as an insurance adjuster and ice cream shop proprietor supported his family and put his children through college.

Thomas H. Loughran of Ligonier, formerly of Swissvale and Johnstown, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017. He was 84.

He was the son of John J. “Speedo” and Helen D. Loughran.

He met his wife, Patricia, in elementary school. They fell in love while she was a student at Seton Hill University and he was a basketball star at St. Vincent College.

“They have been married 60 years, and they were the model of a successful marriage,” said their daughter Sharon Brown.

He was a Navy veteran who loved making friends.

“My dad had a large presence no matter where he went. He was someone who could never get enough attention,” Brown said.

After his retirement, he would winter in Florida and invite his fellow snowbirds to celebrate his birthdays.

“He would throw his own birthday party and invite everyone in the complex to it, and make Coney Island hot dogs for them,” his daughter Bernadette Cala said.

Mr. and Mrs. Loughran moved to Ligonier about 10 years ago and quickly became beloved members of the community, Cutrell said.

Mr. Loughran set aside time every Friday evening to call all 20 of his grandchildren, to regale them with his corny jokes, share advice and invite them out for games of golf.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A (Robinson) Loughran; daughters, Kathryn Cala, of Export, Ann (Dennis) Cutrell, of Ligonier, Bernadette (Michael) Cala, of Alexandria, Va., Mary Jo (Maxine Kane) Loughran, of Pittsburgh, Sharon (Edward) Brown, of Monongahela, Sheila (Edward) Burgard, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Jenifer (Stuart) Selzer, of Charlotte, N.C.; 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, with interment to follow at the St. Vincent Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to UNC Hospice.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

