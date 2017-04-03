Government worker of Mt. Pleasant loved travel, camping

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jim Sobinsky first saw his future wife when he went to file an insurance claim after a truck rammed into his house.

“She was actually interested in me,” he said. “So a friend of hers got her introduced to me, and she said she wanted to meet me. So I did, and it escalated from there and we got married.”

“She was the apple of my life,” Mr. Sobinsky said. “She was my best friend and partner.”

Sandra L. Sobinsky of Mt. Pleasant died Saturday, April 1, 2017, after a battle with cancer. She was 72.

She was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Connellsville, the daughter of Geraldine Levergood Kennedy and the late John Kennedy. After graduating from East Huntingdon High School in 1962, she attended Durbin's Secretarial School.

By the mid-1960s, Mrs. Sobinsky had started a career in government in Washington, D.C. She returned to the Pittsburgh area and worked in the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation department. She later worked as a management assistant in defense logistics for the Defense Department until her retirement in 1999.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996, her husband said.

“She suffered from the side effects of treatment. I think that was the start of her liver failure,” he said.

Throughout their 35-year marriage, the couple often traveled, visiting the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico. They had friends in Montana and sometimes stayed stateside. They loved to camp at local sites like Mountain Pines in Champion, Mr. Sobinsky said.

Michelle Majhan said she will miss their shared laughter and the mother-daughter bond that lasted a lifetime.

“If we were having a bad day, we would always try to make each other laugh,” she said, adding that they liked to quote lines from their favorite Madea movies.

Jim Sobinsky said what he most wants others to remember about his wife was her love of life and God. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, and the couple enjoyed attending Sunday school together every week.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Sobinsky is survived by their children, John Daniel “Danny” McGovern of Mt. Pleasant and Michelle K. Majhan of Scottdale; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service will be held there at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.