Hempfield 'stockman, plantsman, salesman' loved people

Ed Graham wanted to be known as a “stockman, plantsman and salesman” and, while he was all of those things, he also was someone who loved people and discussions, his family said.

“He had his own strong opinions, but he always wanted to hear other people's opinions,” said his niece Jennifer Graham.

After he retired, he spent his summers sitting on the porch at Kildonan Farm striking up conversations with friends and family who dropped in or even strangers jogging along the road, she said.

“People just stopped by,” she said. “It could be the farmer up the road. A judge from somewhere. Anybody. Everybody. ... He kind of brought people together.”

Edward Graham, 83, of Hempfield died Thursday, March 30, 2017.

He was born March 26, 1934, in Winnipeg, Canada, to the late Lawrence and Eliza Jane Evans Graham. The family moved to a farm in Michigan, N.D., when Mr. Graham was a boy.

“They raised lots of turkeys and pigs and cattle and some sheep,” Holly Graham said.

Mr. Graham talked weekly with childhood friends in Canada and North Dakota, said his wife, Holly Graham.

“Once a Graham has you, you're hooked with them,” she said with a laugh.

After Holly and Ed Graham married in 1993, they started holding annual Easter parties with more than 50 people attending, said his niece Kate Graham. Someone would dress up as an Easter Bunny, and they would hold an egg hunt for dozens of kids, she said. He would hire a magician and have lambs for the kids to pet.

He would mix his favorite drink, a Manhattan, for all the adults. His family plans to have Manhattans for about 150 people after the funeral, she said.

“We're going to have a nice toast for Uncle Ted,” she said.

During the Korean War, Mr. Graham joined the Army and trained at an artillery school, but the war ended before he was sent to Korea. He spent his service as a cook near the Demilitarized Zone, she said.

Back home, he attended the University of North Dakota while working on the family farm and then took a few other jobs before deciding to finish his degree in business economics at Cornell University.

After graduation, he worked in sales and then took a job with a legal publishing company that offered him a choice of locations. He picked the Pittsburgh area because he wanted to farm again, his wife said.

While working for the company, he rented an apartment in Greensburg and saw a newspaper ad that the state was leasing land formerly farmed by patients at Torrance State Hospital.

He leased and farmed the land from the late 1970s until the state sold it in the late 1980s. After working his full-time job, he would drive into the middle of the field, change clothes and cut hay, Holly Graham said. He ran hundreds of cattle and sheep.

When the state decided to sell the farmland, he couldn't afford to buy it, so he looked around and found the 75-acre Kildonan Farm.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Graham is survived by a sister, Madeline Fryer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Mary Grace O'Donnell of Mt. Pleasant, and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 Route 119, Crabtree, Unity Township. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery.

