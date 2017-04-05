Unity businessman founded Christian Layman Corps in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the mid-1960s, those traveling on Route 130 may have wondered why the old White farmhouse east of Greensburg was lit up through the night.

According to Bill Cunningham, it was a sign that his father, Charles, was hard at work restoring that historic 1770s stone dwelling that became a home for the Cunningham clan and, later, one of the family's two Springhill Furniture stores.

“He was working all night under the floodlights, probably repointing the stone,” Bill said of his father. “He restored that home in probably less than a year. When he got his mind on something, he did it.”

Charles Paul Cunningham Jr., 87, of Unity died Monday, April 3, 2017, at Excela Latrobe Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Born June 2, 1929, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Paul Cunningham Sr. and Edith Flohr Cunningham.

He played bass violin and tuba, performing with a Navy band and the Wheeling Symphony. A Tappan stove salesman, he later opened his own Westmoreland Kitchens business before becoming a furniture manufacturer's sales representative and co-owner of Springhill Furniture.

He helped negotiate purchase of the farmland where Colonial-era Hanna's Town has been rebuilt.

According to his son, he was most proud of founding the Christian Layman Corps, a Greensburg-based nonprofit that originated in a men's prayer group in 1990.

It trucked necessities to disadvantaged Appalachian families and grew to operate a thrift store and food pantry and help homeless veterans and children in need of beds.

Mr. Cunningham received the Greensburg Catholic Diocese's Salt and Light Award for his efforts with the group.

He continued to work at the thrift store until three years ago.

Curt Hoffman, who succeeded Mr. Cunningham as CEO of the organization, recalled him as a visionary who “was not afraid to start anything.”

Mr. Cunningham is survived by his wife, Rose Aline Cunningham; seven children, Eleanor Lenhard and husband, Jim, of Syracuse, N.Y., Charlie and wife, Becky, of Hempfield, Joe and wife, Aileen, of Youngstown, Laurel Nickel and husband, Max, of Somerset County; and Bill and wife, Becky, Carol Shupe and husband, Jim, and Mary Dominick and husband, Jeff, all of Unity; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 1001 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christian Layman Corps, 258 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.