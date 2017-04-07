Greensburg man was private, church elder who didn't trumpet his good deeds

Chuck Kostors was a church elder who pursued his ministry to the sick like a second vocation.

“He put legs to the word Christian,” said Curt Detar, family life pastor at Word of Life Church in Greensburg.

As one of 14 care elders, Kostors regularly visited people in hospitals, nursing homes, convalescent homes and rehabilitation centers on behalf of the church. “He came in here three to four times a week and checked our hospital board,” Detar said. “He would make a list, get the room number and go on his way. It didn't matter if it was in Pittsburgh or locally. He would pray with them and visit them. … He was a blessing to the people, and they all appreciated when he would come and do that.”

Mr. Charles H. “Chuck” Kostors died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at his Greensburg home. He was 79.

Born in Pittsburgh on March 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Wilma A. (Steigerwald) Kostors. He graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the Army in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Mr. Kostors spent most of his career at the Elliott Group, then the Elliott Turbomachinery Company Inc., in Jeannette. He worked as an engineer in the power turbine field for 40 years. In retirement, he worked as a consultant in the field of expanders and belonged to the Elliott Retirees Club.

“He was very deliberate in the way he did things, very methodical. He was an engineer in that respect,” said his cousin-in-law, John “Jay” Auses. Mr. Kostors held two U.S. patents with co-inventor Arthur Miller of North Huntingdon and wrote for several scientific journals, Auses said. His article, “Solid Particle Erosion of Turbo Expanders,” was published in the journal Turbo Machinery International in 1980, and another, “Ammonia Turbine Design for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants,” was published in the Journal of Solar Energy Engineering in 1981. Auses described Mr. Kostors as a private man who did not trumpet his good deeds. “What he did for others he didn't really make a whole lot of fuss about. We heard that he visited the sick, but that was not something that he ever boasted about. He took delight in helping people,” he said.

Through his friendship with St. Vincent College alumna Loretta Scalzitti, he began an association with the school that resulted in his endowment of the Dolores C. Kostors and Charles H. Kostors Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in honor of his late wife and himself. He recently was named an honorary alumnus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores (Cycak) Kostors. In addition to Scalzitti, Mr. Kostors is survived by cousins Diane (Steigerwald) Shepherd and her husband, Robert; Don Steigerwald and his wife, Sandra; Christine (Wank) Auses and her husband, John; and Paul E. Wank and his wife, Armella; his brother-in-law, Jack Cycak; and two nieces and a nephew.

Friends will be received 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ott Funeral Home, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Irwin Union Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent College at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Dolores C. Kostors and Charles H. Kostors Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601.

