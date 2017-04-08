Scottish WWII vet made Irwin his home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allan Nelson first fell in love with the United States as a young Scottish cadet in the British Merchant Navy.

His son-in-law, Jim Pingel, recalled that Mr. Nelson stepped foot on American soil after his ship docked at Port Houston, Texas, in the 1950s.

“It was a Sears store that he saw. ‘They had everything,' he would say when he got back (to Scotland),” Pingel said, adding that his father-in-law came from the small town of Kilmarnock in the United Kingdom — where “plenty” was not part of the land's identity.

Allan Nelson, a World War II veteran of an allied nation, machinist, husband of 63 years and family man, died Thursday, April 6, at his home in Irwin. He was 91.

“We didn't love it at first,” recalled Mr. Nelson's daughter, Mairi Pingel , of the family's new home in the U.S. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 1968, when she was 12, after Mr. Nelson responded to a newspaper advertisement for Genuine Tool Co., now known as Precision Defense Services in Irwin.

As an immigrant family with new jobs, a baby and two young children to look after, those were turbulent years, his daughter said.

“We didn't really want to come. Plus, Irwin in January wasn't great. But you put in a few years and start to settle in,” said Mairi Pingel, who lives in Harrison City with her husband Jim, whom she met on a blind date in downtown Pittsburgh her co-workers set up in 1981.

“He worked hard,” she said of her father, adding that he was honest and an all-round good guy. “We had a happy life here.”

His son-in-law agreed, saying Mr. Nelson “saw what needed to be done and did it.”

“He was a machinist, so he worked with his hands. And he was very handy. I wasn't. … He helped me become handy. He was always there to help,” his son-in-law said, adding he learned how to lay tile from Mr. Nelson, who taught him the tricks of the trade when the newly married couple had a leak in their bathroom that caused a tile to fall off the wall.

Mr. Nelson was proud of his Scottish heritage, his family said.

“He was just a really good father and a good grandfather to my boys when they came around. He was always there to be a good granddad,” his son-in-law said.

Per Scottish tradition, he loved listening to bagpipes, his daughter said. “He'll follow the bagpipes into hell,” she said, laughing at the Scottish expression. “But he also played harmonica in a band. He was great at harmonica.”

Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife, Isobel Nelson; his children, Mairi Pingel of Harrison City, Kay Paul of Fulton, N.Y., and Allan Gordon Nelson of Rochester, N.Y.; and three grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a Masonic funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A traditional funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.