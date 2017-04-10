Mel Buchin, of Trafford, dies at age 87

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mel Buchin may have been just another world traveler on the numerous trips he took with his wife, Betty, throughout their 65 years of marriage.

But back home in Trafford, people knew the long-time pharmacist as “Doc.”

“He was a family man, and a great community person,” said Jill Koutsky, his daughter. “He and my mom couldn't walk down the street without someone knowing who they were.”

Melvin Buchin, 87, died Friday, April 7, 2017, after a battle with liver cancer.

Born in Trafford, he was the son of the late John and Virginia Buchin. He was a 1947 graduate of Trafford High School, and later earned a degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. An Army veteran, he served during the Korean War in Karlsruhe, Germany.

On Sept. 8, 1951, Mr. Buchin married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Radosh. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in September. The pair loved country club dances with friends, which later became a group that would travel around the globe, Koutsky said.

Mr. Buchin started his pharmacist career at the former Weyandt's Drug Store in Trafford. He owned a pharmacy in West Hempfield for 10 years, and worked for CVS for 24 years across the Pittsburgh area. He spent another 12 years at the Medicine Shoppe in Trafford.

“He was very well liked by his many clients who came into the store,” said Jim Buchin, his son, who said he also was active in the community, especially at St. Regis Church and the Lions Club.

In addition to his work as a pharmacist, he was an assistant at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford for more than 25 years.

At family gatherings, Mel and Betty became a musical duo. With Mel on accordion and Betty on organ, they would play polkas as well as music that reflected Mr. Buchin's Serbian heritage. The duo would expand to a quartet when they were joined by two grandchildren, Leandra and AJ Buchin, who played violin at celebrations, Jim Buchin said.

Mr. Buchin called his grandchildren the “Pips,” and they were numbered Nos. 1 through 4 by age. Koutsky said Mr. Buchin fulfilled his goal to attend the wedding of Pip No.1 last spring.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, James Buchin and wife, Cheryl, of Murrysville, and Jill Koutsky and husband, Harold, of Alachua, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Annie Courson and her husband, Brandon; Leandra Buchin; AJ Buchin, and Nick Koutsky.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home Inc., 702 Seventh St., State Route 130, Trafford. Parting prayers will be on at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085; Interim Hospice, 1789 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218; or the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.