Retired Latrobe nurse traveled country, world

Retirement from nursing gave Anna Koontz the opportunity to travel the country — and the world — with her husband of 58 years, Dwight “Whitey” Koontz.

“I can't even think of a couple that would have been closer than they were to each other,” said her daughter Pam Yuhaniak, of Latrobe.

“When they both were retired, they bought a motor home and took a three-month trip around the United States, starting in Florida,” she said. “They went around the border of the U.S. … Both of them never met a stranger. They were both very outgoing and friendly people.”

Anna M. Koontz of Latrobe died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at home. She was 87.

Born in Dudley on Oct. 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Marian (Shay) Geier. She graduated from Hershey High School in 1947 and went to work at the Hershey Co. in the Hershey's Kiss department.

Mrs. Koontz studied at the Temple University School of Nursing and became a registered nurse, working at hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices. She took time off to raise three children. Her last job was at the former McGinnis Hospital in Ligonier, where she prepared patients for cataract surgery.

Among her travels was a trip to Korea with her husband, who was a Korean War veteran.

“The Korean government paid for veterans to come back to see how it is now,” said her daughter Regan Jones, of Front Royal, Va. “She had quite a sense of adventure. … She and my dad loved to come down and go for rides on Skyline Drive.”

Mrs. Koontz traveled to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and England in 1990 and went on a cruise of Alaska in 1991. In Germany, she saw the Passion Play in Oberammergau. She also enjoyed camping and golfing with her husband.

Mrs. Koontz had Parkinson's disease for 30 years but “never let it stop her,” Yuhaniak said. “She took her medicine, and she just kept going and going.”

She is survived by three children, Regan K. Jones and her husband, Robert, of Front Royal, Va., Pamela A. Yuhaniak, with whom she made her home in Latrobe; and Dwight P. Koontz and his wife, Debbie, of Derry; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; the Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202; or to Grane Hospice, 260 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.