Woman approached life with pitch pipe in hand

Anyone who knew Mitzi Vukic knew she loved to sing. It brought her a lifetime of joy, and it was her connection to the church.

The only thing she loved more was sharing that joy with family, friends and young members of the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church.

“What made her happiest was when they would sing,” Denise Brajovic said of her own daughters.

Mildred “Mitzi” Vukic, of Irwin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017. She was 84.

She was born in Wall on Oct. 29, 1932, to the late Teodor and Danica Novakovic. A proud American of Serbian descent, Mrs. Vukic was the daughter of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia.

After high school, Mitzi attended Business Training College in Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse.

She married her late husband, Uros Vukic, in 1955. The two met at a wedding reception at their church and married when Mr. Vukic returned from serving in the Army during World War II. He passed away in 2010.

Mrs. Vukic enjoyed sharing her heritage with others and bringing friends and family together through music and food, her children said.

Her son Bob recalls rummaging through his mother's purse as a kid, looking for candy or gum. Instead, he would find her pitch pipe — a small instrument used to give musicians the pitch they need to start a song — she always carried.

“She was always ready,” he said, adding that she was quick to lead a hymn or prayerful song for any occasion.

Most often, she sang the Our Father, Oce Nas, in the Slavonic language. Her love of liturgical music reflected her strong Orthodox Christian faith.

Mrs. Vukic started singing at 7. She sang with the church junior choir growing up, filling in for elder members when they were called to serve during World War II. She often spoke of that time with pride.

She eventually became the assistant director of the church choir, a post she held for decades, and directed the junior choir until her death.

Her commitment to the church was matched by her dedication to her family and friends.

“Our friends that came in, she treated them as well as anyone could be treated,” her son Tom said.

And that meant feeding them. Mrs. Vukic was known for large holiday celebrations that included lots of people and food. Preparing homemade treats, like her nut rolls, was a family affair that started weeks before Christmas.

Breaking bread with friends and family was one of the best ways to teach them about Serbian culture, Tom Vukic said.

“She taught us to be good people,” he added. “Good parents, and loving parents. And that's something that she passed on not only to her children, but her grandchildren and anyone she came in contact with.”

Mrs. Vukic is survived by three children: Bob Vukic and wife, Andrea, of Cranberry Township; Tom Vukic and wife, Patty, of Cranberry Township; and Denise Brajovic and husband, Vladimir, of Upper St. Clair; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Alfieri Funeral Home, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, for a service at noon. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.