Latrobe man was storyteller, charismatic character
Matthew Santoni | Friday, April 14, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Martin “Marty” Thalgott of Latrobe died of cancer Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Westmoreland Hospital. He was 78.

In the hands of a gifted storyteller like Marty Thalgott, a simple story could leave you in fits of laughter.

“He could turn any story, the most mundane occurrence, into a stand-up routine,” said his niece, Jonnie Ann Marks, 68, of Old Lyme, Conn. She learned to drive a stick-shift on a Long Island highway, and his re-creation of it always involved lots of slapstick, jumping and lurching, she said.

“Everything he did was filled with laughter,” she said.

Born Sept. 12, 1938, in Elwood City to the late Michael and Mary Thalgott, he was the youngest of eight children and nearly 20 years younger than his oldest brother. He grew up on a 25-acre farm where his steelworker father kept cows, chickens and enough crops to help feed his family.

Mr. Thalgott had a pony, King, he would ride to deliver newspapers or visit his girlfriend, said Betty Ann Thalgott, his wife of 54 years.

In school, his charisma and leadership began to show — he became president of the Spanish club despite not yet mastering the language.

“It was the first time in the history of the club they conducted their meetings in English,” Mrs. Thalgott said.

At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he became president of his fraternity and would have regular meetings with the dean to explain its latest parties or pranks, she said.

He and Betty Ann met at freshman orientation, and he was immediately smitten, she said.

They married in 1962, after they'd graduated and he had finished his commission as a lieutenant in the Army, serving in the U.S. and Korea.

Mr. Thalgott took a job selling computers for the finance industry — giant, fridge-sized machines that would be networked to fill entire rooms at the time, his wife said. They lived for 15 years in New York, where he played a happy host for all the family who came to visit. He was such a skilled salesman that he became a manager or a trainer for other sales staff.

“He always taught us values and morals, things like always looking people in the eye when you shake their hand,” said son, Jim Thalgott, 42, of Latrobe.

A talented cook and seafood lover, he insisted on hosting a clambake every year at their home, even as his work moved the family to Long Island, Chicago, Detroit and back to Pittsburgh.

“We loved to explore New York; we saw every show on Broadway,” Mrs. Thalgott said. “We would go to the docks (of Long Island) to get lobsters, and we'd let them crawl around on our patio.”

He became good friends with Robert Hajel, a fellow salesman who'd come from New Kensington, and took in his wife, Jean, as a travel companion to visit mutual friends in several states after Robert died.

“There's not many people who'd just take on a third person, when traveling with their wife. ... He kind of kept Bob's memory alive,” Mrs. Hajel said.

Mr. Thalgott retired in the 1990s and took up real estate with a local Howard Hanna office.

“He liked to garden, he liked to cook, but it wasn't enough. He wanted to do something,” Mrs. Thalgott said.

Despite health problems in his later years, he never slowed down or let his humor wane, Mrs. Thalgott said.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Thalgott is survived by his sons, Jim Thalgott and Marty Thalgott, both of Latrobe.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hartman Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

