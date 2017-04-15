Radio DJ, TV host of Rostraver brought joy through polka

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

George Almasi didn't play an instrument or dance. But for decades as a radio DJ and television host, he shared the polka music played in his childhood home with the Pittsburgh region.

For Almasi, it was all about making others feel good — a motivation he pursued during decades of public service with an emphasis on serving veterans, his sister, Dolores Almasi, said.

“Polka meant a lot to him, and he felt that he brought joy to people's lives,” she said.

George Almasi of Rostraver Township died Monday, April 10, 2017, in The Residence at Hilltop. He was 82.

Born in Monessen on April 27, 1934, Almasi was the son of Charles and Mary (Grados) Almasi Sr. He graduated from Monessen High School, where he was a standout on the baseball team, in 1952.

After school, Almasi joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. A 22-year career as an electrical draftsman at Westinghouse Electric Corp. followed.

Almasi first came to the airwaves in the 1960s. He hosted a popular polka show at radio station WESA in Charleroi. He also had a polka show on WIXZ in McKeesport for many years. On television, he hosted “The George Almasi Polka Revue,” an hourlong show on WPGH in Pittsburgh. The program drew 112,000 weekly viewers at the height of its popularity.

Almasi was the district manager for U.S. Rep. Don Bailey from 1979 to 1983. He served as Bailey's deputy auditor general from 1985 to 1989. He also worked as personnel and labor relations director in Westmoreland County from 1983 to 1985. He retired in September 1997 as director for veterans homes with the Pennsylvania Veterans Affairs Bureau.

He was in charge of long-term care facilities in Hollidaysburg, Scranton, Spring City, Erie and Pittsburgh. When he started in 1989, there were only two extended-care facilities for veterans in Pennsylvania. The number increased to five under his leadership.

Almasi was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver, the Monessen Knights of Columbus and the Croatian Fraternal Union.

He is survived by his sisters, Dolores Almasi of Rostraver Township and Jo Anne Dury of Lorain, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at James C. Stump Funeral Home, 580 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.