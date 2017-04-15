Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Radio DJ, TV host of Rostraver brought joy through polka
Michael Walton | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Chris Grilli/For The Valley Independent
George Almasi brought enjoyment to polka fans in the area for over 50 years.

Updated 12 minutes ago

George Almasi didn't play an instrument or dance. But for decades as a radio DJ and television host, he shared the polka music played in his childhood home with the Pittsburgh region.

For Almasi, it was all about making others feel good — a motivation he pursued during decades of public service with an emphasis on serving veterans, his sister, Dolores Almasi, said.

“Polka meant a lot to him, and he felt that he brought joy to people's lives,” she said.

George Almasi of Rostraver Township died Monday, April 10, 2017, in The Residence at Hilltop. He was 82.

Born in Monessen on April 27, 1934, Almasi was the son of Charles and Mary (Grados) Almasi Sr. He graduated from Monessen High School, where he was a standout on the baseball team, in 1952.

After school, Almasi joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. A 22-year career as an electrical draftsman at Westinghouse Electric Corp. followed.

Almasi first came to the airwaves in the 1960s. He hosted a popular polka show at radio station WESA in Charleroi. He also had a polka show on WIXZ in McKeesport for many years. On television, he hosted “The George Almasi Polka Revue,” an hourlong show on WPGH in Pittsburgh. The program drew 112,000 weekly viewers at the height of its popularity.

Almasi was the district manager for U.S. Rep. Don Bailey from 1979 to 1983. He served as Bailey's deputy auditor general from 1985 to 1989. He also worked as personnel and labor relations director in Westmoreland County from 1983 to 1985. He retired in September 1997 as director for veterans homes with the Pennsylvania Veterans Affairs Bureau.

He was in charge of long-term care facilities in Hollidaysburg, Scranton, Spring City, Erie and Pittsburgh. When he started in 1989, there were only two extended-care facilities for veterans in Pennsylvania. The number increased to five under his leadership.

Almasi was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver, the Monessen Knights of Columbus and the Croatian Fraternal Union.

He is survived by his sisters, Dolores Almasi of Rostraver Township and Jo Anne Dury of Lorain, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at James C. Stump Funeral Home, 580 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.