Obituary Stories

Organizer of girls' slow-pitch softball league, Level Green father was inspired by his 3 daughters

Dillon Carr | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Thomas F. Burger, 71, of Level Green, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Having three daughters inspired Thomas Burger — an active father who loved playing baseball, skiing and running.

“My dad loved baseball, and he was accomplished. But he had three daughters — no sons,” said Kimberly Capozzi.

So in the 1980s, Mr. Burger and other fathers with daughters began a girls' slow-pitch softball league through the Level Green Athletic Association, now called the Trafford Level Green Athletic Association. Until then, the league only offered sports activities for boys, Capozzi said.

“That slow-pitch league ... that was an important part of growing up,” she said. “Many girls played in college. It was a really great experience for us.”

Mr. Burger, of Level Green, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017. He was 71.

A son of the late Harold and Gertrude (McCann) Burger, he attended school at St. Anselm in Swissvale and graduated with a degree in accounting from Duquesne University, where he played baseball.

Mr. Burger retired from Union Railroad/Transtar Corp. after 34 years as an accountant.

Capozzi said her father's death came as a surprise. Although he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease and underwent quadruple bypass surgery about 20 years ago, he stayed physically active.

He went on runs with his daughters, including the Pittsburgh Great Race. And when his girls had children of their own, Mr. Burger made it a point to support them and to maintain a close relationship.

“He's watched kids countless times,” Capozzi said. “He played in the swimming pool with my kids and had squirt gun battles. He played whiffle ball with my son and taught him how to bat.”

He was a parishioner at St. Regis Parish for nearly 40 years and volunteered for the Trafford Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Trafford Level Green Athletic Association.

“He was so generous with his time and his caring for other people,” Capozzi said.

Mr. Burger is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Schwarzbach); three daughters, Kimberly Capozzi and husband Christopher, Tracey Wright and husband Patrick, and Erin Schneider and husband Gabriel; and five grandchildren.

Friends and family were received Monday at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc. in Harrison City. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Regis Parish in Trafford. Interment will follow at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

