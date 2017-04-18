Nurse from North Huntingdon known for strength, caring attitude

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Given three months to live, Susan Almes decided to take 13 months and fill them with trips and activities with family and friends.

“In her head, she said (three months) doesn't work,” said her son, Mark Almes. She made two more trips to Walt Disney World; two more to Deep Creek, Md.; and one more to Hilton Head, as well as countless weekend trips, he said.

“She just made the most of it,” he said.

Family, travel and activities were her trifecta, said her husband, Bryan Almes.

“That was just the world to her, to combine those things,” he said.

Susan M. (Exley) Almes of North Huntingdon died at home on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 54.

She was born in Oil City, the daughter of the late Marjorie and William Exley. She graduated from Oil City High School and became a registered nurse.

She worked for several medical providers over 32 years, mainly in obstetrics and pediatrics. She then worked as a case manager who helped people arrange for continuing care and other services after they left the hospital, her husband said.

Mrs. Almes ultimately became a case management trainer and served as an officer in the local American Case Management Association, he said. She was active in the Level Green Community Women's Club.

She made a good nurse because she was a strong, caring person, and those attributes allowed her to face cancer with an uncomplaining courage that allowed her to enjoy life to the end, her longtime friend Patty Marker said.

“Her strength and her attitude — I think that's how we got the extra year,” she said.

When the father of one of her friends died recently, she made a point of reaching out to the woman even though she was weakened by cancer and recovering from a cardiac arrest, her husband said.

“Even though she knew that she wasn't going to be around a long time, she still cared and worried about other people more than herself,” he said.

On trips, Mrs. Almes liked “beaches, bike riding, miniature golf, anything to get outside,” but also liked playing lawn and board games, her husband said.

Her favorite trips were to Walt Disney World, family and friends agreed.

“She said when she was in Disney World, she didn't have cancer,” Patty Marker said. “She could go there and forget about it.”

In addition to her husband of 33 years, Mrs. Almes is survived by three sons, Scott Almes, Eric Almes, both of Pittsburgh, and Mark Almes of Grovetown, Ga.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mayernik Center, 498 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Cancer Couch Foundation, P.O. Box 1145, Southport, CT 06890.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.