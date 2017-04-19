Service was way of life for Mt. Pleasant vet, Scout leader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He never had children of his own, but service to others — particularly youngsters — was a defining part of Clyde Shaw's life.

“One year, we had a child get a new bike, but there were two kids in the family, so Clyde went out and bought a bike for the other one,” said the Rev. Dale Porterfield, who worked with Mr. Shaw through the Salvation Army to distribute Christmas gifts to needy children.

“He was the guy who never bragged about anything. He didn't talk about what he'd done; he'd just done it,” he said.

A Navy veteran, longtime Boy Scout leader, volunteer for the Salvation Army and trustee at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Clyde M. Shaw Jr. died at his Mt. Pleasant home Monday, April 17, 2017, of liver cancer. He was 67.

Mr. Shaw was born Oct. 13, 1949, the oldest child of Eleanore Jean Crawford Shaw and the late Clyde Shaw Sr. He went to college for a few years before enlisting in the Navy in 1969, said his brother, Stevan Shaw of Mt. Pleasant. He spent more than 20 years in the service, mostly maintaining the reactors aboard nuclear submarines, and retired as a petty officer second class. He then went to work for Westinghouse, traveling to nuclear power plants around the country to replace reactor fuel rods.

Mr. Shaw didn't have a family of his own until 2009, when he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Beth Horrell, who'd grown up in Norvelt, moved away and had three children.

“They had gone to prom together, but they went their separate ways,” said Mr. Shaw's stepson, Robert Kowal of Weston, W.Va. “She stopped by to see some childhood friends and stumbled across him. It was almost like she never left; it just kind of picked up where they had left off.”

Mr. Shaw had been a Boy Scout from the age of 8 and was a volunteer for the organization throughout his life. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser he organized at his church is still scheduled for the day after his funeral.

Mr. Shaw was an assistant scoutmaster and advancement chairman for Troop 133, sponsored by the Mt. Pleasant VFW. Late in March, he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the Westmoreland Fayette Council's highest honor, Troop 133 Charter Representative Ben Piper said.

Stevan Shaw said his son was able to become an Eagle Scout thanks to his uncle's involvement — Stevan was too busy to help as much.

“He was very selfless,” his brother said. “He always had a love of the Scouts.”

While his stepchildren were adults by the time he married, he loved them and their children as if they were his own, his stepson said. On family camping trips, he made sure to bring special treats and games for the children.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Eleanore Jean Crawford Shaw; stepchildren Jennifer Kowal , Christine Webster and Robert R. Kowal; and four grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military rites will be in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund, 645 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or Boy Scout Troop 133, c/o Mark Kelley, 209 Mt. Joy Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.