Greensburg baker was community-oriented person

Lloyd Fait's career as a baker spanned decades, but it was the 17 years that he owned his own bakery that were the most fulfilling.

Fait opened Lloyd's Bakery in Somerset in 1969 and operated it into the 1980s. “He had various baking jobs after that, but that was his baby,” said his son, Lloyd N. Fait, of North Huntingdon. “He loved being a baker.”

Fait started to show an aptitude for baking at about age 10. He worked in the bakery at the Gee Bee supermarket on Route 30 in Greensburg, where he met his wife, Toni. She worked in the jewelry department.

“He wanted to go out on his own, and he picked Somerset because at the time there were no bakeries there,” his son said. “It was an instant success.”

Lloyd W. Fait, of Greensburg, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was 73.

Born in Greensburg on May 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Howard and Carrie (Good) Fait. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1961.

Mr. Fait was a lifetime member of the Somerset Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for 49 years. The younger Fait said he remembers spending time at the fire hall while his father was out on a call.

Early in his firefighting career, Fait responded to a barn fire and assisted in saving some pigs inside. His fellow firefighters told him he had to pull the pigs' tails to ensure they wouldn't bite him, his son said.

“It was sort of an initiation,” he said.

In 1974, when a major snowstorm hit the area, Mr. Fait used his own snowmobile to rescue people who were stranded. “He was a very community-oriented person,” his son said. “He was generous to a fault. Anybody he met, he'd do anything for them.”

Mr. Fait was a loyal Pittsburgh Pirates fan and a longtime member of the Bradenton Pirates Boosters. He traveled annually to the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla., and got to know some of the players.

“That was our (family) vacation,” his son said.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Antoinette “Toni” (Agresti) Fait; a son, Lloyd N. Fait and his wife, Melissa, of North Huntingdon; a daughter, Michelle Frescura and her husband, Christopher, of Belleville, Mich.; and three grandsons.

