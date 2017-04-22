Murrysville WWII veteran, artist pursued perfection

In a painting by his son, immigrant Nicholas Mogus sits on a bench in front of his East Pittsburgh home during World War II, his dog at his side. Behind him in the window are four blue stars — for each of the family's sons serving their country.

John Mogus titled the portrait “No More to Give,” one of many paintings he did of World War II in the years after he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and came home to Pittsburgh, blind in one eye and with shrapnel in his legs, said the artist's daughter, Marilyn Mogus of Delmont.

“He always was interested in art, but he never thought he'd pursue it as a career until he was wounded,” she said. “He wanted to perfect it all the time; he always wanted it to be better and better. He was never really satisfied with anything he did; people would say, ‘It's wonderful,' and he'd say it wasn't his best.”

Army tank veteran, longtime commercial artist and prolific painter John C. Mogus died in his Murrysville home Thursday, April 20, 2017. He was 96.

Born Nov. 8, 1920, to Nicholas and Mary Mogus, he was a middle child among three brothers and two sisters. All of the boys played sports, with Mr. Mogus playing football at Turtle Creek High School.

Before the United States entered World War II, Mr. Mogus worked for his brother-in-law, a beer distributor. He spotted Josephine Wrobel as she was visiting East Pittsburgh to go bowling. When she went to take a streetcar back to Trafford, he followed her to try to start a conversation. She rebuffed him but ended up talking to a mutual friend who vouched for him and urged her to give him a chance. The two were married for 74 years, Marilyn Mogus said.

Mr. Mogus and his brothers enlisted when the war came to America, and Mr. Mogus became a tank gunner. During the Battle of the Bulge, he was in the turret when his tank was hit; he suffered broken bones in his legs and shrapnel in his right eye, his daughter said. He was awarded a Purple Heart.

After recovering, he returned to Pittsburgh to study art on the G.I. Bill.

He took a job as a commercial illustrator and artist with a firm based on Pittsburgh's North Side, producing work for clients that included Heinz and AT&T.

At home, he'd work on his art in a studio above his garage. Many of his paintings were nature scenes and animals.

Paintings drawing on his time in World War II ended up hanging in the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kan.; the Battle of the Bulge museum in Bastogne, Belgium; and the General Patton Museum at Fort Knox, Ky.

Many of his nature paintings and portraits hang at the Wagon Wheel in Delmont, said owner Richard Jobe — so many that pieces have to be rotated between the restaurant, his home and storage.

“I've known him maybe 20 years. ... He became a customer and a very good friend,” he said. “He did portraits of my kids, portraits of my mom and dad. ... He was a very nice guy, very talented.”

Marilyn Mogus said her father's eyesight declined, and he was less able to work on his art, giving up painting entirely about 2004.

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Mogus is survived by his wife, Josephine Mogus of Murrysville.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Vaia Funeral Home, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church by writing “John C. Mogus” on the check memo line.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.