World traveler saw 'beauty of this world'

John Boytim loved a lot of things in life. It was natural for a man of humble origins who never took a minute for granted.

He loved God, his country, and his family and his friends. He loved golfing, especially the 19th hole. He loved traveling and he loved finding humor in everything.

He laughed in the morning when he woke up, and he laughed at night before he went to bed, said his wife, Cheryl Boytim.

“Every day, he looked around and saw the beauty of this world,” she said.

John G. Boytim of Latrobe died in his home on Thursday, April 20, 2017. He was 87.

Mr. Boytim was born Oct. 22, 1929, in United to the late John and Susan (Kendi) Boytim. He grew up in Norvelt, and in 1937 he shook Eleanor Roosevelt's hand when she dedicated the New Deal town.

Mr. Boytim graduated from Hurst High School in 1948. He served in the National Guard during high school and later the Army.

Mr. Boytim worked at The Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania for 33 years, starting as a lineman and retiring as an outside plant manager. After retiring from Bell, he worked as a consultant for telecommunications company Thomas & Betts. The job provided him a chance to travel to trade shows around the United States, and to visit countries across the world as he helped sell telecommunications equipment.

Mr. Boytim loved being married to his first wife, Helen (Guzik) Boytim, who died in August 1993 following 39 years of marriage. Together the couple raised a son, Dr. Mark J. Boytim.

Mr. Boytim was always proud that his son became a doctor, and that his son's three children all graduated from college.

Traveling became an important part of Mr. Boytim's life after he married Cheryl 21 years ago. The pair visited all 50 states and took many trips abroad while Mr. Boytim worked as a consultant. One memorable journey took the pair from Pittsburgh to Japan, then on to South Korea, England and Germany — a whirlwind, six-week trip that spanned the globe.

Mr. Boytim never took returning home for granted.

“Every time we came home from a trip outside the United States, he kissed the ground he walked on,” Cheryl Boytim said. “He said, ‘People just don't know how blessed and lucky they are to live in the United States of America.'”

Golf was Mr. Boytim's game, both in Florida and in Western Pennsylvania, where he held a special place in his heart for Norvelt Golf Club. He took many golf trips with Helen and friends, and sunk a hole-in-one, and shot his age on the course at age 78.

He loved parties and making friends, and was a member of the Slovak-American Club, the Elks, the American Legion and the Mt. Pleasant Township Lions.

Mr. Boytim is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and his son, Dr. Mark J. Boytim, and wife, Ann, of Lewes, Del.; and grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290, mwalton@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @WaltonReporting.