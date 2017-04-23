Father rose above multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With no other way to get off of a shuttle at Walt Disney World, Richard Kemp stood up from his wheelchair and walked down the steps.

People who had seen him moved to the front of lines for rides because of the wheelchair looked at him suspiciously. He seized the moment.

“All he did was just throw his hands up in the air and say, ‘I've been healed,' ” his wife, Lois Kemp said with a laugh.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1960, at age 23, Mr. Kemp dealt with the chronic illness the way he dealt with everything else in life — humor, his family said.

Richard D. Kemp of Latrobe died Sunday, April 16, 2017. He was 79.

Born Oct. 15, 1937, in Wellsville, N.Y., he was the son of Oliver I. and Margaret Kemp.

After graduating from Andover (N.Y.) Center School in 1955, Mr. Kemp earned a diesel engineering degree from Alfred State College in Alfred, N.Y.

He worked at Worthington Corp. and Ingersoll-Rand as a sales engineer before taking a job in 1965 with Elliott Company in Jeannette. In 1971, he took a job with the GE Apparatus Pittsburgh Service Center in West Mifflin and worked there for more than a decade.

He had a salesman's personality, said his daughter, Debra Althoff. An open and friendly person, he wasn't pushy, but “he was the first one to extend his hand for a handshake and introduce himself.”

Mr. Kemp encouraged his children to develop their vocabularies, and the family joke was that his mantra was, “Why use a small word when a big word will do?”

He used that to good effect on a family trip when they were bickering in the back seat, she said.

“Kids, I want you to remember something,” he said. “When we get up there, I want us all to maintain the cohesiveness of the family unit.”

They stopped fighting, started laughing and learned a lesson, she said.

“We learned how to defuse situations with humor,” Althoff said.

People who haven't seen him in years have sent cards talking about his humor and how he was always smiling, Lois Kemp said.

“He cared about other people and was always sensitive to what was going on,” she said.

Diagnosed in a time before the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mr. Kemp was lucky that he was able to hide his illness and get around without assistance until the 1990s, his daughter said.

“In those years, you had to be careful that you never let on that you were ill because there was no protection,” she said.

At social gatherings, he would carry around a club soda with a lemon twist to disguise the fact that he wasn't drinking. When he got tired, he would look tipsy, and that was the cue for her mother, Althoff said.

“I would say I was tired, we'd better go,” Lois Kemp said.

When he was laid up in the hospital for six weeks in 1972, he made customer calls from his hospital bed and was No. 1 in sales for the quarter, Althoff said.

“He was our medical miracle,” Althoff said.

Mr. Kemp was a past deacon, elder and choir member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church and a current member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg.

He was a member of the Norristown Mason Lodge and two engineering societies.

Mr. Kemp is survived by his mother, Margaret Kemp; his wife, Lois Kemp; and his daughter, Debra Althoff, all of Latrobe; his son, Douglas R. Kemp and his wife, Christine, of Quakertown; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow at the church.

The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc. of Harrisburg is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the National MS Society, PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.