The 'Latrobe Kid' was devoted to his community

Among his war buddies, Frank Dulovich was known as the “Latrobe Kid.”

When he came home from fighting in Europe during World War II, he became a respected man in the city.

Frank G. Dulovich died Friday, April 21, 2017, at Loyalhanna Care Center. He was 97.

Mr. Dulovich was born in Latrobe on June 4, 1919, to the late Stephen E. and Anna (Stahura) Dulovich.

“He used to say, ‘Take care of the little things, and the big things will take care of themselves,'” remembered his daughter, Marian Dulovich.

He was dedicated to serving his community, she said.

Mr. Dulovich, who retired from PennDOT, was a longtime member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. He belonged to several church, community, service and golf clubs. As a young man, he volunteered with Goodwill Fire Hose Company No. 1 and later at St. Vincent DePaul, Meals on Wheels, Operation Santa Claus, the Salvation Army and Boy Scout Troop 311.

“He was so devoted to his community,” Marian Dulovich said. “I think it was because his father passed away when he was 6. He was the youngest of six sisters, so I think he grew up very young.”

Mr. Dulovich felt he was the man of the house after his father died, she said. That gave him a purpose and duty to take care of those he loved.

“But it wasn't just for family. … It was for others, too,” she said.

Mr. Dulovich served in the Army Corps of Engineers with Company B, 86th Battalion and was part of the Normandy invasion. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, five Bronze Stars and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

He never talked about his experience in the war, his daughter said. But she estimates he took about 1,000 pictures, most of which are in a scrapbook she made that includes letters and other memorabilia.

When he came home, he started courting Nancy Persno, whom he met at a New Year's Eve party through friends. They were married 48 years before her death.

“He loved the people (of Latrobe); he had so many friends,” his daughter said. One of them was Arnold Palmer. The two underwent radiation treatments at the same time in the late 1990s. One day, when Palmer was done with his treatment, he handed Mr. Dulovich a signed picture that read, “Good luck,” said Mr. Dulovich's son, Greg. Later, he got golfing tips from the pro.

“He always said that was one of his better rounds after he read some of those pointers,” Greg Dulovich said.

He said his father always wanted the best for him, his sister and mother. He pushed his children to succeed in life by getting a college education, which both did.

Mr. Dulovich was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by two children, Gregory Dulovich and his wife, Judy, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Marian Dulovich, of Ellicott City, Md.

A military funeral service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.