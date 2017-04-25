Greensburg veteran, former IUP instructor valued education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frederick Brown twice had an extended lease on life in retirement, beating cancer in the late 1980s and surviving multiple heart bypass surgeries more than a decade later.

“He was a miracle,” said Kathleen Bodnar, noting her father's chemotherapy was mitigated by his faith and that of the monks affiliated with St. Vincent College in Unity, where he was an alumni chairman and was honored as a Letterman of Distinction.

“He was given six months to live. Cancer was throughout his body. They couldn't even do surgery,” Bodnar said. But, with prayer and meditation, “His body started to heal, and he was cancer-free within a year and a half.”

Frederick J. Brown of Greensburg, formerly of Youngwood, died of congestive heart failure Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Redstone Highlands. He was 88.

Born in Latrobe on July 3, 1928, he was a son of the late James and Marie Brown.

Mr. Brown enjoyed gardening and Steelers football, as well as volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at his church, Holy Cross in Youngwood. “Even when he was in his 70s, he was painting down in the basement of the church and helping make repairs,” his daughter said.

Mr. Brown joined the Army in 1946 and was selected to serve as an electrician with the First Guided Missile Battalion at White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico. “He took a test and was the only one who passed it out of his group of 20,” said his younger daughter, Susan Soroko. “It was only a select few in this crew.”

While earning undergraduate degrees in political science and history education, Mr. Brown was a defensive end with the St. Vincent Bearcats. He took part in the team's 7-6 victory over Emory & Henry College in the 1950 Tangerine Bowl.

“My dad was a big proponent of continuing your education,” Bodnar said. “At the age of 51, he went to West Virginia University and completed coursework for a doctorate in safety science, but he never wrote the dissertation before he retired in 1985” from a 13-year stint as an associate professor of criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier, he worked for the state Department of Corrections, ending in 1969-71 as superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Greensburg.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen; two daughters, Kathleen A. Bodnar of Monroeville and Susan M. Soroko of Penn Township; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.