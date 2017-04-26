Lower Burrell car lover promoted strong work ethic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the 1980s, James E. Barbiaux drove daily from Arnold to his job with U.S. Steel in Clairton in a restored 1969 GTO that would fetch upwards of $50,000 today.

“That was his primary vehicle,” his son Todd Barbiaux said.

A steelworker with nine kids, he spent most of his scant free time in the garage behind the house rebuilding and customizing cars. Even when advancing age kept him from driving, “he still enjoyed cars. He enjoyed talking about them,” his son said.

James E. Barbiaux, 88, of Lower Burrell died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Arnold, the son of the late Gustave and Queen Blair Barbiaux. He started working for Allegheny-Ludlum in the 1950s and retired from U.S. Steel's Clairton Works in 1987.

A fun-loving person who made people laugh, Mr. Barbiaux had stamina and persistence, said his daughter Linda Kapus.

“He knew what he liked and was determined to get it,” she said.

If their children wanted something, he and their mother would always try to get it, she said.

“We were poor, but we didn't know we were poor,” his daughter said. “We definitely knew we were loved.”

He taught his nine children to work for what they wanted, his son said.

“We all have a strong work ethic,” he said. “Every one of us has good jobs. We're all workers.”

Mr. Barbiaux was a member of the National Rifle Association and loved dogs, taking long car rides, cooking and fine dining, his family said.

He was a member of the Street Survivors Automobile Club in New Kensington. His headstone has an engraving of his favorite car — a 1951 Mercury.

He frequently attended an annual car show and race honoring James Dean in Gas City, Ind., and that could be where his fascination with cars started, his son said.

“He was always a big fan of James Dean,” he said.

Mr. Barbiaux was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Barbiaux, and twin granddaughters.

He is survived by his children, Linda L. Kapus of Gibsonia, James T. Barbiaux of Fayetteville, N.C., Kathleen Seko of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Robert Barbiaux of Allison Park, Randy Barbiaux of Harmarville, Todd Barbiaux of Sarver, Jeffrey Barbiaux of New Kensington, Janice Kuretich of Forest Hills and Lori Kaminski of Lower Burrell.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.