Mt. Pleasant gardener loved her family, the outdoors

Having grown up in a home with a large apple orchard in Mt. Pleasant, Mary Alexander knew she wanted more space as she got older.

“We lived on a third of an acre in Massachusetts,” said her husband, Peter Alexander. “In Maryland we had a very large vegetable garden and she had lots of flower gardens.”

Mary Elizabeth Alexander of Woodbine, Md., died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, following a brief battle with leukemia. She was 60.

Mrs. Alexander was born June 11, 1956, the daughter of Melva Simon and the late Joseph E. Simon. She graduated in 1974 from Mt. Pleasant Area High School and earned degrees in biochemistry and horticulture from Michigan State University in 1978.

She lived and worked briefly in Detroit in a laboratory at Wayne State University before moving back to Mt. Pleasant in the early 1980s.

While working as a lab specialist at the University of Pittsburgh, she met her husband, who was a graduate student.

“We met as members of the intramural softball team,” Peter Alexander said. “We had the same circle of friends and eventually started dating in June. We were engaged by December.”

The most important thing in Mrs. Alexander's life was her family, her husband said.

“She wasn't career-driven,” he said. “She worked as a biostatistician, but it was mostly a way to have a paycheck to do things with her family. We had an extended family that included exchange students from Europe. We were able to attend three weddings for our ‘sons,' which is how we felt about our exchange students.”

Mrs. Alexander loved being outdoors, especially in her flower and vegetable gardens.

“We'd grow and can tomatoes and sauce and salsa for chips,” Peter Alexander said. “Recently she'd gotten fond of roses, so we had a lot of those. Every year we had to order about 10 yards of mulch to cover everything.”

And the vegetables from the garden went into another of her passions and skills: cooking.

“I can only hope to recreate some of her dishes,” her husband said. “She would check out three or four cookbooks at a time from the library, and go through them looking for new recipes or things to try.”

Mrs. Alexander loved to entertain friends and family at her home.

“We enjoyed being in their company,” Peter Alexander said. “Family was foremost in her mind always.”

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Alexander is survived by her mother, Melva Simon of Mt. Pleasant; and sons Peter F. Alexander of Manalapan, N.J., and his fiancee, Jamie Walkley, and Michael J. Alexander and wife, Karen, recently of Bethlehem, Pa.

A blessing service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, 406 Washington St. in Mt. Pleasant, with a funeral Mass at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 224 Summit St. in Mt. Pleasant, with interment in St. Pius Cemetery.

