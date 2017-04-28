Hungarian soldier resisted occupying forces

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stephen Bartos grew up with war in his native Hungary. As a child, he and his friends would play pranks on the occupying German soldiers during World War II, climbing up on their tanks and knocking on the hatches.

“The German soldiers would come out and yell at them and say, ‘Don't do that. You're going to get shot,' ” said his daughter, Cindy Lash of West Newton.

After the war, Hungary traded one occupier for another, and Bartos joined the resistance against the Soviet Union in 1956, his daughters said.

The actions of the Hungarian freedom fighters earned them a place as Time magazine's 1956 Man of the Year and would stay with Bartos throughout his life.

“He grew up seeing his country occupied, and he didn't want Russia to come in. That's when he decided he was going to fight,” said his daughter Brenda Smouse of Lowber. “A lot of young men his age decided to fight.”

Stephen Bartos of Lowber died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was 83.

Born in Nagyszokoly, Hungary, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther Bartos.

During World War II, he would watch the fighting in the surrounding countryside from the roof of his house, southwest of Budapest. “He would go up there with a piece of fresh homemade bread and kielbasa like we would go to see a drive-in movie,” Lash said.

Mr. Bartos later joined the Hungarian Army and was part of a unit that did border patrols and checked for land mines. During the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, Mr. Bartos and other members of the military joined the student-led resistance against the communist government and Soviet troops.

After the revolution was crushed by the Soviets, Mr. Bartos was one of about 200,000 Hungarians who fled the country. While looking for cover in the woods, he was shot in the leg. He ended up in a refugee camp in Yugoslavia and later set out for the United States from a port in northern Germany.

“He said his three choices were Brazil, New Zealand and the United States,” Lash said.

From Ellis Island, N.Y., Mr. Bartos came to McKeesport under the sponsorship of the Hungarian Reformed Church. It was at a dance club in McKeesport that he met his wife, Nancy.

“They met and were married within six months,” Smouse said. They moved to West Newton and raised six children there.

Mr. Bartos worked as an electrician for the U.S. Steel Duquesne Works and, later, for the Tanto Construction Co., founded by fellow Hungarian Tom Tanto. He installed wiring for golf course sprinkler systems along the East Coast.

In 1992, Mr. Bartos returned to Hungary for the first time since the revolution. He accompanied Tanto and assisted with the construction of a golf course there, visiting family and friends. He returned again in 1999.

Mr. Bartos was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Farmer) Bartos.

He is survived by three sons, Steve Bartos and his wife, Kim, of Irwin, Bryan Bartos and wife, Ruth, of Hunker, and Ryan Bartos and wife, Jamie Reno, of Prospect; three daughters, Laura Kardos and husband, Michael, of Lowber, Brenda Smouse and husband, Donald, of Lowber, and Cindy Lash and husband, James, of West Newton; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a cousin in Hungary.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.