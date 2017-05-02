Level Green veteran bonded with grandson through golf

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ralph Boura enjoyed golfing, but he most enjoyed playing with those he loved — including his grandson, Steven Matiasic.

His grandson said he fell in love with golf when he was six or seven; his father and grandfather took him to play one day. Looking back, he said he liked the sport because it was an excuse to hang out with his role models.

“We've always had a pretty close family. My father used to bowl — I got into that. He played golf — I got into it. But I played more rounds of golf with (my grandfather) than I can count, ” he said.

Ralph Boura of Level Green died Sunday, April 30, 2017. He was 92.

His grandson remembered that he and Mr. Boura at one point had three memberships to area golf courses, and they would regularly play three rounds of golf — one at each spot per day. Mr. Boura held a membership at Irwin Country Club for more than 35 years.

“He was always there (for us). When my sister and parents had other things to do, he would pick me up and go to the golf course,” his grandson said.

Born to Eugene and Minerva (Clark) Boura, Mr. Boura served in the Army's 101st Airborne Division during World War II, fighting in Europe and in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned a Bronze Star.

He retired as a draftsman for Westinghouse Electric, where he worked for more than 35 years.

He was a member of The Shriners, Scottish Rite (32nd Degree Mason), Valley Lodge No. 613 F&AM and the White Oak Legion. He was proud to be part of the groups because most of them help people, his son-in-law Michael Matiasic said.

“He was that type of person — a pretty giving guy,” his son-in-law said.

His wife of 63 years, Elizabeth C. “Babe” (Nese) Boura, died in 2014.

After that, his grandson said, he began to take care of his grandfather. About a year ago, he and his wife bought Mr. Boura's home and moved in with him.

“It's been the biggest pleasure and biggest honor to live with him in the last year,” he said.

Mr. Boura is survived by four children, Elizabeth “Dolly” Conway, Mary Jane Trzeciak, Gloria Matiasic and Ralph Boura Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jobe Funeral Home and Crematory, corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, followed by a service with full military honors and Masonic services. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, Washington County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.