Former engineer from Latrobe helped seniors get online

In retirement, John Senko found a new purpose by helping his fellow senior citizens overcome the technology gap between them and their grandchildren.

“For his age, he was very well-versed in computers,” said his son Andrew Senko. “The PC revolution happened very late in his career.”

Through his company, Senior Computer Associates, Senko and a small staff refurbished computers donated by local businesses and provided them for free to area senior citizens and students. He taught computer classes at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults.

“After retirement, he saw (a need to help) senior citizens get online,” his son said. “He was able to provide computers out of his supply of reclaimed computers.”

More than 2,000 people took the classes, and more than 500 received computers, he said.

John Matson Senko of Latrobe died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at home after a battle with Parkinson's disease and congestive heart failure. He was 83.

Born in Pittsburgh on March 6, 1934, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anne Senko. He graduated from North Catholic High School in 1952 and attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was the first member of his family to graduate from high school and college.

“His parents were very proud of that. ... It's kind of like the classic American success story,” his son said.

Mr. Senko enlisted in the Army as a second lieutenant and attended the U.S. Army Ordnance School at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, his son Paul Senko said. While at the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, he worked on the Redstone missile defense system. He was honorably discharged in 1959.

Mr. Senko had a long career in engineering, marketing and sales for power and nuclear companies. While at North American Aviation, he designed the air intake for the RA-5C Vigilante, the largest jet airplane ever to operate from an aircraft carrier, Paul Senko said.

Mr. Senko worked for Westingthouse and stayed active with the Westinghouse SURE (Service Uniting Retired Employees) in retirement, including as director emeritus. He was former president of the American Nuclear Society's Pittsburgh chapter and helped bring its international meeting to Pittsburgh in 1999.

Mr. Senko got involved in teaching computer courses post-retirement because there was no instructor for the course he enrolled in at the senior center, Paul Senko said. Later, anyone who took the course was eligible to receive a free refurbished computer from him.

Mr. Senko was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and, with his wife, Rose, was active with Beth Israel Congregation in Latrobe. He was recording secretary and on the board of directors before the synagogue closed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Liquornik) Senko.

He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Segool; four sons, John Senko, Daniel Senko, Paul Senko and Andrew Senko; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and several stepchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania at www.pfwpa.org.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.