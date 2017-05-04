Vietnam vet cherished history, architecture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Larry Golobish was helping his sister and her husband build their home in the Laurelville neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant when he saw his own residential future up on a hill.

“One of the neighbors had a 100-year-old barn, which we dismantled and brought back down near the Mennonite camp to build our first house,” said his wife, Barbara Golobish. “He really appreciated history, especially barns, because his dad had done work to help restore several barns over the years.”

Larry R. Golobish died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at his Mt. Pleasant home following a battle with cancer. He was 73.

Mr. Golobish was born April 10, 1944, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late Rudy and Genevieve (Shirey) Golobish and stepmother, the late Dorothy (Oberley) Golobish. He was a Hempfield Area High School graduate and served an extended tour in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.

He met his future wife, Barbara Kundrick, when the two were regular patrons of the former Cindy Sue's, a carhop restaurant in Mt. Pleasant.

“It was very popular with teenagers,” she said. “I met him and we started dating. We would have been married 49 years in June.”

Mr. Golobish loved design and architecture. He was helping his father with carpentry work when his wife showed some of his drawings to an architect at the firm where she worked.

“He was looking for a print boy, and Larry went there to work,” she said. “From then on, he was drawing banks and houses and all types of buildings. He did that for a lot of years.”

Mr. Golobish never put down his hammer for good.

“He loved the building side of things as well,” Barbara Golobish said. “He was kind of a workaholic. That never stopped.”

As he built his house, Mr. Golobish caught the attention of the Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission, where he served from the early 1970s until December 2016.

Drawing was a way for Mr. Golobish to keep his mind focused and his hours busy.

“When he was going through chemo treatments, he would draw sometimes for 18 hours day, into the wee hours of the morning,” Barbara Golobish said.

Mr. Golobish's love of design and architecture will stay with him.

“We're putting his mechanical pencil and his architectural rule with him (in the coffin),” Barbara Golobish said.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Golobish is survived by a son, Larry R. Golobish II and his wife, Jaime (Rath); a daughter, Lisa R. Cole, and her husband, David, all of Mt. Pleasant; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 740 Walnut St. Mt. Pleasant. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 446.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.