Auctioneer gave many years to the Bullskin fair

Whether he was auctioning items at an estate sale or announcing events at the Bullskin Township Community Fair, Samuel Glassburn kept his audience entertained.

“He would keep the crowd laughing. He'd sell a few items, then say, ‘Oh, I have to tell another story,'” said his wife of 65 years, Laura Mae Glassburn. “Just give him a microphone and he was happy.”

An Air Force veteran, 25-year employee of U.S. Steel and owner of an auction business for more than 50 years, Samuel C. Glassburn of Bullskin died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Eicher's Family Home in Normalville from complications of Alzheimer's. He was 87.

Born Sept. 23, 1929, to the late attorney J.C. Glassburn and his wife, Ora, Mr. Glassburn first met his wife at Connellsville High School.

“I just thought he was nice-looking. ...What else do you think about at 14 or 15?” she said.

He graduated from high school in 1947 and started classes at Waynesburg College, but he had to leave after three years to help with the family farm. He and Laura were married when they were 21 and 19, respectively, and Mr. Glassburn was drafted into the Air Force.

He served briefly in Texas but got a hardship discharge when his father died and Mr. Glassburn had to return to the farm again.

He ran the farm, raising turkeys and milk cows for about 10 years while also working as a payroll supervisor at U.S. Steel's National Tube Works in McKeesport and traveling on weekends as an auctioneer.

He never had an auction house, preferring to go to where the items were located. He recruited his son, Mark, as a runner at age 14 and eventually turned over the business to him.

“He was real easy to work for, more of a dad than a boss,” said his son, who took over for his father in 2010 and still runs Glassburn Auction Service. “We were like partners for years and years.”

Mr. Glassburn was a member of Pennsville Baptist Church since he was “in utero,” Mrs. Glassburn said, and held various volunteer positions there throughout his life. From a young age, he was involved with the Bullskin Township Community Fair, becoming its primary announcer for events including rodeos, horse shows and demolition derbies when he was only a teenager, his son said.

“The fair was the one (event) he loved most. He looked forward to it every year,” his wife said. “He had a deep voice; it was strong, and loud.”

The couple's daughter, Lynn, worked as a flight attendant, so she took her parents on multiple trips to Hawaii and Europe. Mr. Glassburn also enjoyed hunting in Somerset County and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay with his son.

“We worked pretty hard all year, but we were there for deer season,” his son said.

Mr. Glassburn is survived by his wife, Laura Landymore Glassburn; his children, Mark Glassburn and wife, Lynn, of Bullskin, and Lynn McLay and husband, William, of Anderson, S.C.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends and family can visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home, 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will be private at West Newton Cemetery.

