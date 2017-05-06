Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Gateway School District announcer, coach, ref recalled for dedication

Stephen Huba | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Regis A. Giles, 77, of Murrysville, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Regis Giles was a tireless teacher, coach, official and sports announcer who molded hundreds of young lives at the Gateway School District over 46 years.

“He was highly respected by the children he taught, the kids he coached and the adult world of officiating,” said his lifelong friend Bob Holden, former head basketball coach at South Junior High School. “His memory will last for many years.”

Mr. Giles began coaching with Mr. Holden at South Junior High in 1962, beginning one of the most successful coaching partnerships in the school's history. In his 15 years as a coach there, the boys basketball team racked up a record of 237-44, at one point achieving a 50-game winning streak.

His accomplishments earned him a place in the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Regis A. Giles of Murrysville died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was 77.

Born in McKeesport on April 16, 1940, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Loreda F. (Strom) Giles. He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1958 and from then-Indiana State College in 1962.

Mr. Giles and his wife of 53 years, Marlene, met while they were teenagers working at Rainbow Gardens Amusement Park in McKeesport.

“He was on the maintenance crew when I got a job there in the office. We started dating right away,” she said. They married six years later.

Mr. Giles worked as a biology teacher at South Junior High until the 1983-84 school year, when he transferred to Gateway High School. He retired as a teacher in 1997, but his involvement with all facets of high school sports continued until his death.

“The one word that mostly describes Reg is energy,” Mr. Holden said. “He was energetic in everything he did — whether it was grandchildren, his gardening or his involvement with sports at all levels.”

It was while Mr. Giles coached basketball that he developed a love for basketball officiating. He and his friend Joe Filipowski coached and officiated together for almost 20 years.

“We would coach in the afternoon and then get in the car and work a high school or college game in the evening. He was totally dedicated and passionate with that,” Mr. Filipowski said. “He was a person who gave whatever he was doing his utmost.”

Mr. Giles coached the South Junior High girls basketball team for three years in the late 1970s and moved on to coaching varsity baseball at Gateway High School. He coached the storied 1983 All-Section team that attained a 20-6 record and went to the state playoffs.

Mr. Giles officiated at basketball games until he had two knee replacement surgeries in 1999 and at baseball games, albeit on a limited basis, into the 2000s. He stayed involved as a rules interpreter and assigning secretary for the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League until recently.

Mr. Giles was known as the “Voice of the Gators” for his 24 years of announcing Gateway football and soccer games.

Despite such a busy schedule, his wife said she and her husband were together all the time.

“I would go to games with him. People would ask me, ‘Why are you at this game?' and I would say, ‘I just came with my husband.' We just did things together.”

The couple enjoyed traveling, including to Maryland, Florida and California.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Giles is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Giles of Murrysville, and Robert Giles of Greensburg; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Hart Funeral Home, 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

