New Stanton's 'Uncle Wilbur' instrumental in fire department, park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wilbur Bussard went to work in the coal mines in the fifth grade to help support his family — a work ethic that remained with him throughout his life.

“He was a self-made man and always worked three jobs at a time,” said daughter Marlene Muchoney. “Dad never sat still. He loved New Stanton.”

Mr. Bussard, 84, who served more than 40 years as both a council member and mayor in New Stanton, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

His contributions to the borough included helping to create New Stanton Park and his willingness to offer help and assistance to anyone in need, his daughter said.

Muchoney said her father was instrumental in the formation of New Stanton's volunteer fire department and in later years served as liaison between the fire company and borough council.

Mr. Bussard was born July 8, 1932 in Arona to the late John and Mary Miller and was the last surviving child among his 10 siblings.

Mr. Bussard, known around the New Stanton area as Uncle Wilbur, started his career as a repairman for bowling alley equipment after he returned home from the Korean War, where he served as a motor pool sergeant.

“When he came back home from the military, he got a job at Walt's Garage in New Stanton repairing cars and met a man who lived across the street and offered to send him to school to repair bowling machines. After class, my dad would take apart and put back together the equipment because he knew that if he could take it apart, he could put it back together,” Muchoney said.

Mr. Bussard worked as a repairman for A.M.F. before branching out on his own, installing equipment in bowling alleys throughout Westmoreland County.

Muchoney said her friends and neighbors knew her father as a man who always had a smile on his face and was quick with a joke.

“When I was a small child, I remember he would dress up and take us trick-or-treating. He dressed up in a clown costume with big shoes and a rubber nose. He loved a good joke and loved a good laugh,” Muchoney said.

Mr. Bussard was preceded in death by his wife, Sara, whom he met when he was 16 years old. They married three years later. The couple had three children, including a son, John, who died in 1999.

Mr. Bussard is survived by his daughter, Marlene Muchoney and her husband, Dave, of Greensburg; son, Wilbur Bussard and his wife, Carla, of Mt. Pleasant; daughter-in-law Renee Bussard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc., Route 136, in Madison. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, New Stanton. Internment will be in the Westmoreland Country Memorial Park Cemetery in Hempfield with full military honors by the Armburst Veterans Honor Guard.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.