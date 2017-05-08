Ligonier's 'Momma K' welcomed many to the family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was always room for one more in the Kenyon house. And most of the additions were encouraged and inspired by Mary Kenyon — also known as “Momma K.”

Her nickname was reflective of the fact she birthed 10 children, adopted another and embraced the motherly role for many.

“It was not unusual to have 45 people at our house during Thanksgiving,” daughter Ginger Hahn said .

She said growing up was always “interesting.”

“We didn't even have to clear it with her; we would just bring (friends) over whenever,” her daughter said.

Mary L. Kenyon died Saturday, May 6, 2017, in her Ligonier home. She was 95.

She was born April 14, 1922, in Trafford to the late Harry and Hannah Wynn Gethin.

Mrs. Kenyon lived with an open-door policy in the two-story house where she and her late husband, Dr. Walter R. Kenyon, made their home. In addition to the biological family, the house often was filled with children in need of a place to stay — some from broken homes and others in trouble.

One boy, who came to the Kenyon house when he was 2 or 3, later was adopted, son David Kenyon said.

Before retiring, Mrs. Kenyon worked as a nurse for 35 years in area nursing homes and hospitals. She was a member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier, where her son is the pastor.

David Kenyon said his mother's way of life was the impetus for his calling.

“I had loving parents, Godly people,” he said. “What's true of my mother was true of father. They didn't have an empty faith; it was real. They lived it out. That made a difference not just to us but to many people.”

Some children who lived in the Kenyon house went on to work in foreign missions; others became schoolteachers or youth pastors.

Mrs. Kenyon is survived by her children, Marion Sukanovich of Lower Burrell; Ginger Hahn of Shippensburg; Gwen Kenyon of Ligonier; Mary Kenyon of Jackson, Miss.; Arthur “Ozzie” Kenyon of Valencia; Henry “Hank” Kenyon ; the Rev. David R. Kenyon and Chaplain Lt. Col. John Kenyon both of Ligonier; and William Kenyon of Chapel Hill, N.C.; her adopted son, Keith Kenyon, of Butler; 35 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Pioneer Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 240 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.