Morals, faith steered North Huntingdon woman's life

After returning home from serving in World War II, Clyde Shiring was attending Mass at St. Philip Church in Crafton when he was smitten by a black-haired, Irish beauty.

A few days later, Shiring's sister wanted to set him up on a blind date. He told her his mind remained fixed on the girl from church, but he begrudgingly agreed.

On the big night, Shiring climbed the steps to his mystery date's home and knocked.

The door swung open, and the Irish beauty greeted him.

The fateful encounter spawned a 56-year marriage between Shiring and his wife, Marguerite. The couple had five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren — a family that benefited and learned from Marguerite Shiring's kindness, perseverance, joy, laughter, wisdom and selflessness, her daughters said.

“My mother was a great servant,” Kathleen Shiring said. “She just cared more about other people than herself. She put others first all the time.”

Marguerite T. Shiring of North Huntingdon died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Concordia of Monroeville. She was 93.

She was born Sept. 29, 1923, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Eugene and Marguerite Fitzgerald Conniff. In 1941, she graduated from Crafton High School.

Mrs. Shiring was a mother and a homemaker all her life, Kathleen Shiring said, though she found time to serve her community through a host of organizations.

She served as president of Circle­ville Ladies Auxiliary and judge of elections for the 3rd Ward of North Huntingdon Township's 1st Precinct. She worked on the election board for more than 25 years and was a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den leader.

Faith played an important role in Mrs. Shiring's life. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish, where she was active in the Christian Mothers, Legion of Mary, the funeral choir and Deanery III of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

She often acted on her morals and faith, marching in annual anti-abortion rallies. Colleen Weaver recalled her mom and other Christian Mothers picketing a new adult book store in Irwin. Her mother showed courage through the act, she said.

“You don't worry what other people say,” Mrs. Weaver said. “You do what you believe in, and you do what is right.”

Her parents shared a pact, Mrs. Weaver said: Mrs. Shiring had to go to heaven first so she could put in a good word for her husband.

“My dad is a little bit of a character, and my mother is a saint,” she said.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shiring is survived by two sons, George M. and Eugene R.; and three daughters, Kathleen A. Shiring of Berkeley, Calif., P. Colleen Weaver of West Newton, and Maureen G. Matarazzo of Monroeville.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike Drive, Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles.

Memorials can be made to St. Agnes Church or Circleville Volunteer Fire Department, 129 Robbins Station Road, Irwin, PA 15642.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290, mwalton@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @WaltonReporting.