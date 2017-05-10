Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Man's sense of humor brightened many days
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Edward G. Yonika

Edward Yonika spent his life making things and helping people, his family said. One way was making jokes to help people through tough times.

“He could make a joke out of anything,” said his wife of 35 years, Sandra Lynn (Hice) Yonika.

He particularly liked to make puns that would cheer people up, said his grandson Nathan Maywood of North Irwin.

“Puns that some people would get and some people would look at you like you were crazy,” he said.

Maywood, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, said his 5-foot-8-inch grandfather had a regular greeting for him: “What's up, Shorty?”

Edward G. Yonika, 74, of North Huntingdon died on Sunday, May 7, 2017. He was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Edward M. and Mary E. Yonika.

He became a machinist in the Air Force. When he returned to the area, he went to work for Westinghouse. He retired in 2008 from Astro Automation in Irwin.

“He was a very precise person ... very mathematical,” she said. “He was an excellent machinist.”

Mr. Yonika was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, where he served as a council member and usher. Her husband was very devout and enjoyed being a greeter at church services, Mrs. Yonika said.

His thoughtfulness often showed in courtesies such as helping older church members find and hold their cups during communion, she said.

“He was just a helpful, loving person,” Mrs. Yonika said.

His grandchildren would call him almost daily just to share their news, Maywood said.

“Yesterday, I had some exciting news at work and I was going to call him,” he said.

Mr. Yonika volunteered in the community with Meals on Wheels and as a driver for cancer patients.

“We did it together,” said Mrs. Yonika, a cancer survivor. “We always said that, when we retire, one thing we're going to do is Meals on Wheels. We wanted to be busy, but not too busy.”

They liked to travel, visiting Bermuda and Alaska, and regularly taking trips to Florida, she said.

Mr. Yonika was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Yonika.

In addition to his wife, Sandra Lynn, he is survived by his children, Maria Nicholson of McKeesport, Geoffrey Yonika and his wife, Laurie, of Eighty Four, Kristi Maywood and her husband, Joseph, of North Irwin, and Karl Basa and his wife, Paring, of Oviedo, Fla.; and seven grandchildren.

William Snyder Funeral Home Inc. in Irwin handled arrangements.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. Interment with military honors will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin; the American Heart Association at www.heart.org; or Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, 12727 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

