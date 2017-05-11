Michigan native exuded grace, lived for fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every day around 4 p.m., Mary Ellen Spice would go upstairs and freshen her makeup and lipstick before cooking dinner. It was a practice she continued long after losing her husband, Jim, in the 1990s, and perfectly captures a woman whom family and friends described as one of the most polished, elegant people they'd ever met.

“She was just such a lady,” said longtime friend Deborah Nicolette of Greensburg. “They don't make 'em like that anymore.”

Mary Ellen Spice of Greensburg died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, following a bout of pneumonia. She was 92.

Mrs. Spice was born April 2, 1925, in Lansing, Mich., daughter of the late Marguerite and John F. Morley.

She grew up a tomboy, her daughters said, and loved playing softball.

She first met Mr. Spice when the two attended the same high school but lost contact with him after graduating, when he left the country to serve in World War II.

“Mom ran into him when they got set up on a blind date at Michigan State, where they were both attending school,” said her daughter, Maureen Hubbs.

The couple married in 1950 and moved to Detroit, one of 13 homes for the couple as Mr. Spice took new job opportunities. Their final move landed them in Greensburg, where they lived for 37 years.

“Mom was a housewife,” said daughter Kathleen Cavalier. “She loved her home and she loved her family. Everything she did was for us.”

Vacations were a family affair, traveling to visit Mrs. Spice's family in Michigan or her sister in Chicago.

Mrs. Spice enjoyed bicycling, a hobby she continued well into her 80s, and she was part of a bowling league and a bridge club.

“And in order to see my dad, she had to learn how to golf,” Hubbs said with a laugh.

Cavalier said her mother had a vast network of great friends.

“Everyone called her ‘Nanna,' ” she said.

That network included Joanne Skatell of Greensburg, who knew Mrs. Spice for four decades.

“Mary was a very, very gracious woman,” Skatell said. “She was reserved and elegant.”

Nicolette agreed.

“She was beautiful and impeccable in every way,” she said. “She was very proper, but she was also a lot of fun. She was young at heart.”

Mrs. Spice is survived by her daughters, Maureen Hubbs of Chicago and Kathleen Cavalier and her husband, Mark, of San Francisco; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St. in Greensburg. Prayers of transfer will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1001 Mt. Pleasant Road, Hempfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.