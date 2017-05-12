Nurse never gave up on career, goals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leila Zuzik's skill and demeanor as a nurse brought care and comfort to hundreds of patients during her 32-year career.

“She epitomized what it was to be a nurse. She had the most calming demeanor about her,” said her daughter Debbie Naeger of Hannastown.

Mrs. Zuzik worked as a registered nurse at Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette for 26 years and at Heartland Hospice for six years.

“She stayed (at Monsour) till the day they closed the doors,” said her husband, James Zuzik. “She was so devoted to the care of people that she ended up taking a position with hospice. … She was so kind-hearted. Her voice was always comforting.”

Leila E. (Carlson) Zuzik of Hannastown died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at home after a battle with cancer. She was 68.

Born in Warren, Pa., on Sept. 21, 1948, she was a daughter of Ruth Campbell Carlson of Greensburg and the late Donald B. Carlson.

Mrs. Zuzik decided to go into nursing out of high school and trained at Westmoreland Hospital. She met her future husband at the Greensburg Shop 'n Save.

“She was my high school sweetheart,” James Zuzik said. “My twin brother introduced us, and from there it just blossomed.”

The two got married — they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 1 — and Mr. Zuzik joined the Air Force. Mrs. Zuzik postponed her studies, and the couple moved to Loring Air Force Base in Maine.

After his discharge, the couple settled in Hannastown to raise a family. Their time in Maine started a tradition of vacationing in Kennebunkport every summer.

“When I got discharged, I started to go back up that way to go deep-sea fishing,” Mr. Zuzik said. “My wife would say, ‘Why do you keep going back up there?' and I would tell her, ‘If you would see the place, you would fall in love with it.'”

Mrs. Zuzik eventually resumed her studies at Westmoreland County Community College after her third daughter was born, graduating in 1982.

“She never gave up her hopes of becoming a nurse,” Mr. Zuzik said.

Her daughter Jayme Kuhn, a breast cancer survivor, said her mother cared for her during her illness. “My mother was my rock and went through everything with me,” she said.

Kuhn said she learned from her mother and was able to return the favor when Mrs. Zuzik became sick. “I stayed here and helped my father care for her. I didn't think I had the strength to do it,” she said, “but it was the least I could do.”

Kuhn said Mrs. Zuzik's years as a nurse “ended up being the most rewarding experience my mother could have bestowed on me.”

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James V. Zuzik; three daughters, Jayme Kuhn and her husband, Richard, of Greensburg, Debbie Naeger and her husband, Scott, of Hannastown, and Jennifer Robb and her husband, Robert, of Crabtree; and six grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree.

Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.