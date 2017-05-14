Father's tall tales had a lot of heart, honesty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joseph Davis met his high school sweetheart on the bus ride to a basketball game.

“He told me later he said to himself, ‘I'm going to marry that girl,' ” his wife, Donna Nicola Davis, recalled.

He kept his promise. The couple was together from then on.

“He was a generous man, and he loved to be around people,” Mrs. Davis said.

Joseph J. Davis, 68, of Murrysville died Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

He was born May 11, 1948, in Danville, son of the late John L. and Mildred Poklemba Davis.

He worked as a salesman and financial planner. He loved God, his family and swing dancing with his wife.

“He was a fair guy and a great dad. He would tell you what you needed to hear, not necessarily what you wanted to hear and, over time, he became my best friend,” said his son, Joseph Davis Jr.

Mr. Davis took his four sons golfing and to ball games.

“There never had to be anything special about what we were doing. We just liked hanging out,” Davis Jr. said.

Mr. Davis loved telling stories from his childhood, about trips to the carnival or the time his friend tried to fight an orangutan, Davis Jr. said. And, although he was fond of tall tales, he was an honest man who appreciated honesty in others.

“You couldn't be a phony and be his friend,” Davis Jr. said.

When his friends or family members were in trouble, he'd carry a memento that reminded him of them as a reminder to pray, Mrs. Davis said.

“If someone was in need, especially one of his sons, he would carry something with him of theirs,” she said. “He would just pray Hail Marys for people that needed prayer.”

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he still put others first.

“When the priest came to visit him, Joseph asked him to pray for the kids,” Mrs. Davis said.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Donna Nicola Davis; four sons, Joe Davis Jr. and his wife, Nidza, of Gainesville, Va., Brian Davis and his wife, Dena, of Phoenix, Mark Davis and his wife, Amber, of Durango, Colo., and Robbie Davis and his fiancee, Sara Burrage, of Phoenix; six grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.