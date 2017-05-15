Love of education pervaded Greensburg teacher's life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education was important to Winifred Yanity.

Even with an itinerant lifestyle as a career soldier's wife, she was able to secure a teaching job whereever the family moved. And her passion for getting an education was most felt by her daughter.

“She made me take Latin. Yes, she was very forthright and opinionated in the classes I had to take,” Winifred Yanity Lehman said. “And now I'm a critical care nurse, so Latin came in handy.”

Winifred (Monnich) Yanity of Greensburg died Saturday, May 13, 2017. She was 91.

She was born to the late John and Margaret O'Dowd Monnich on Oct. 12, 1925, in Forbes Road. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and the Rosary Altar Society.

She graduated from Seton Hill University in 1947, a feat her daughter said she was very proud to have accomplished.

“She was a proud graduate — not many girls were going off to college back then,” she said. Upon graduating, she quickly got a science teaching job at Harrold Middle School, beginning a career that lasted 43 years, until she retired from West Hempfield Middle School in 1990.

Pride was a characteristic Mrs. Yanity carried with her through life, her nephew the Rev. Justin Matro said.

“She was hard-headed and tender-hearted. She was very loving, but if she wanted something, God himself would have a hard time taking it away from her,” Matro said with a laugh.

Mrs. Yanity grew up on the same road as her future husband. Her daughter said her mother never paid attention to Harry P. Yanity Jr. until he wore a military uniform.

“He entered the military in 1950, and they married in 1956. So she had known him most of their lives; they were one house apart,” she said.

Over the years, the Yanity household moved across state lines several times.

“But she always made sure she had a teaching job,” her daughter said. “She would say, ‘You're not going to get anywhere in life unless you have your education.' It sounds kind of dumb, but that was her livelihood. She always called it her professional hobby — she loved teaching.”

Harry Yanity died in 2004.

Mrs. Yanity was the youngest of 10 children, her daughter said.

“So since she was the baby of the family, she didn't have any chores.” That led her to learning needlework, wallpapering and restoring furniture, among other skills. Her daughter said she was taught all of these skills growing up.

“When I got married, I didn't even know how to do laundry or cook. But I knew how to put wallpaper up,” she said.

Mrs. Yanity is survived by her daughter, Winifred Yanity Lehman; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 Route 119, Crabtree. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 734-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb or via Twitter @dillonswriting.