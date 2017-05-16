Greensburg great-grandma had unbreakable patience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Dorothy Casto, any time was a good time to make some peanut butter fudge or bake a coconut cream cake.

Mrs. Casto passed these family recipes to her granddaughter, who said she learned more from their time in the kitchen together than how to make desserts.

“She helped me be a stronger person,” Bobbi Jo Casto of Johnstown said.

Dorothy E. (Ohler) Casto of Greensburg died Sunday, May 14, 2017, in the Greensburg Care Center. She was 86.

Born Dec. 25, 1930, in Connellsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward Ohler and Elizabeth Dare Ohler.

Mrs. Casto grew up in Connellsville, the youngest of seven children.

Her son Scott Casto described her patient demeanor.

“She was just a sweetheart, like everybody says,” he said, noting he tested that unbreakable patience quite a few times growing up.

Bobbi Jo Casto said her grandmother was always there to listen and give advice on everything from a failed attempt at baking a cake to some of life's bigger challenges.

“She was always trying to make you laugh, even when things were going bad,” she said. “She was always trying to make a joke.”

That taught her to try to do the same to help others, and to appreciate the little things her grandmother did for her — like a trip to a drive-in movie when she was 7.

Mrs. Casto shared her upbeat spirit with everyone around her, family members said. She never got upset with her grandchildren when they were naughty and treated her great-grandchildren with the same love and patience.

“I don't ever remember her yelling,” Bobbi Jo Casto said.

That is, until sports were on television.

Family members said Mrs. Casto was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She was a fixture in front of the television for every game, yelling at the players and cheering on her teams. She was, first and foremost, a Steelers fan, and supported the Pirates and Penguins.

Mrs. Casto worked for the former Hills Department Store and was a member of the Church of the Brethren. She volunteered with the United Way.

Her husband, Ralph Casto Sr., passed away in 2001. A native of West Virginia and an avid hunter and fisherman, he would lead the family on camping trips across the state and the country with their travel-trailer, Scott Casto recalled fondly.

Mrs. Casto is survived by her two sons, Ralph Casto Jr. of Johnstown and Scott Casto of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.