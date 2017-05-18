2-term mayor immersed himself in community

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During her husband's nearly three decades as a councilman and then mayor in North Belle Vernon, Pearl Lyons occasionally bore the brunt of residents' discontent.

“I'm not going to lie; we'd get a lot of calls from people, and sometimes I'd get yelled at,” Lyons said. “But I'd just ignore it.”

Edward J. Lyons of North Belle Vernon died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from complications following a stroke. He was 82.

Mr. Lyons was born in North Charleroi on Feb. 15, 1935, a son of the late George A. and Mary Tomayko Lyons.

He and Pearl grew up as neighbors in the Wickhaven neighborhood and started dating in high school.

“Little did I know that about two years later, we'd be getting married,” she said.

Mr. Lyons was a lifelong North Belle Vernon resident, where he was involved over the years in the North Belle Vernon Fire Department, serving as a driver and in the offices of first and second vice president; Knights of Columbus No. 3026, where he was a former district deputy and Grand Knight in the 1960s; and at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church.

“Everyone in town knew him,” Mrs. Lyons said. “People in Monessen knew him because he was big into politics. People would see him washing his car three times a week, and they'd stop and talk with him all the time.”

In his free time, Mr. Lyons participated in the Monday Night Golf League at Cedarbrook.

He served two terms as mayor, first from 1973 to 1980 and then from 2006 until his retirement in 2013.

He was driven to get things done, his wife said.

“When he put his mind to something, he saw it through, and he had the right people working for him to get the job done,” she said.

And despite the occasional irate phone call, Mrs. Lyons said her husband had a way of making constituents feel at ease.

“Once people got to know him, I don't think there was anyone who didn't like him,” she said. “He took care of everyone else before himself. He was a good man, a good father and a good husband.”

Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pearl Harvey Lyons; three sons, Edward J. Lyons of Monessen, George Lyons of Belle Vernon and Gregory Lyons of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon. A 9:30 a.m. blessing service will be held at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 801 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, with entombment to follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery.

