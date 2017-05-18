Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

2-term mayor immersed himself in community
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

During her husband's nearly three decades as a councilman and then mayor in North Belle Vernon, Pearl Lyons occasionally bore the brunt of residents' discontent.

“I'm not going to lie; we'd get a lot of calls from people, and sometimes I'd get yelled at,” Lyons said. “But I'd just ignore it.”

Edward J. Lyons of North Belle Vernon died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from complications following a stroke. He was 82.

Mr. Lyons was born in North Charleroi on Feb. 15, 1935, a son of the late George A. and Mary Tomayko Lyons.

He and Pearl grew up as neighbors in the Wickhaven neighborhood and started dating in high school.

“Little did I know that about two years later, we'd be getting married,” she said.

Mr. Lyons was a lifelong North Belle Vernon resident, where he was involved over the years in the North Belle Vernon Fire Department, serving as a driver and in the offices of first and second vice president; Knights of Columbus No. 3026, where he was a former district deputy and Grand Knight in the 1960s; and at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church.

“Everyone in town knew him,” Mrs. Lyons said. “People in Monessen knew him because he was big into politics. People would see him washing his car three times a week, and they'd stop and talk with him all the time.”

In his free time, Mr. Lyons participated in the Monday Night Golf League at Cedarbrook.

He served two terms as mayor, first from 1973 to 1980 and then from 2006 until his retirement in 2013.

He was driven to get things done, his wife said.

“When he put his mind to something, he saw it through, and he had the right people working for him to get the job done,” she said.

And despite the occasional irate phone call, Mrs. Lyons said her husband had a way of making constituents feel at ease.

“Once people got to know him, I don't think there was anyone who didn't like him,” she said. “He took care of everyone else before himself. He was a good man, a good father and a good husband.”

Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pearl Harvey Lyons; three sons, Edward J. Lyons of Monessen, George Lyons of Belle Vernon and Gregory Lyons of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon. A 9:30 a.m. blessing service will be held at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 801 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, with entombment to follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.